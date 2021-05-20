DOVER -- Scott Salway will return to the Select Board after winning an election against Richard J. Sedlack.
"My only agenda is to serve and promote how awesome this town is," Salway said, "and I think there's even more potential to be better."
In a 83-19 vote on Tuesday, residents elected Salway to finish two years of a three-year term left vacant when Josh Cohen resigned in August. Salway was appointed to fill the position in September.
Salway said he's glad to have participated in a contested election. Having two candidates gave voters an option and allowed the community to discuss ideas, he said.
At a candidates forum last week, Salway became more aware of the desire and need for affordable housing in Dover. His opponent has called for regulating short-term rentals operating as businesses in residential neighborhoods when there's a need for local housing, and voters brought up the lack of housing for seniors and young people.
Salway described being happy to hear news of the Legislature moving forward with implementing new per-pupil weighting factors with a two-year moratorium on the excess spending penalty. A study found the current system inadequate and recommended new weights, taking into account the cost of educating students who are living in poverty, learning English as a new language, or living in rural districts.
Money the town spent on hiring a lobbying firm will be paid back tenfold, Salway said. He called the endeavor a "noble and good cause," and one that would benefit rural schools. He credited Select Board Chairwoman Victoria Capitani and Rep. Laura Sibilia, I-Windham-Bennington, for their dedication to the issue.
His former job was a history and social studies teacher at Twin Valley Middle High School in Whitingham. He now provides financial services.
A more flexible schedule freed him up to join the Select Board. He said he "preached" civic engagement as a teacher so if he had a chance, he had to jump on the opportunity.
As a young professional raising a family in Dover, Salway said he wants to support the community he loves and continue to improve the town.
"Honestly, I didn't come in with an agenda and I still don't have an agenda," he said. "I care about this place."
Salway said he always has his "ear to the ground," listening to what people like and want changed. He coaches youth sports including snowboarding and tee-ball. He also is a deacon.
An influx of new residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic showed people "how great" Dover is, Salway said. He sees the potential for their relocation to attract more newcomers and bring more prosperity.
Salway applauded the town's economic development department for conducting surveys and getting input in different ways from the community. He said he wants to aid in those efforts.
Salway also spoke highly of all of his fellow board members. He said the group, as a whole. is not cheap but frugal and wants what's best for the town.