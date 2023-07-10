BRATTLEBORO — During a rainstorm requiring all hands on deck, firefighters battled a blaze in a multi-family apartment building.
Brattleboro Assistant Fire Chief Charles “Chuck” Keir III said the fire department received a report Monday afternoon of a structure fire at 198 Canal St. Crews arrived and found fire on the first and second floors.
Brattleboro Fire Department upgraded a structure fire at 198 Canal Street to a third-alarm fire to try to get more rescue personnel to the scene, as many area fire departments were also responding to regional flooding on Monday, July 10, 2023.
“They immediately began fire suppression efforts along with search efforts,” he said. “The occupants have been accounted for at this time and we’re continuing overhaul efforts.”
A third alarm was struck for the incident in order to have adequate coverage during the storm.
“All our community departments are taxed at this point so we want to make sure we had the appropriate people to extinguish the fire and make sure all occupants are out,” Keir said.
Keir said the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Brattleboro Fire and Police Departments.
While crews from multiple fire departments from the area were fighting the fire, several people flagged down Brattleboro Police Department officers after witnessing someone steal items from inside one of the fire trucks on scene. Brattleboro Police said Joel M. Goldsmith, 40, of Westminster, was caught and arrested after a short pursuit on foot. He was cited for petty larceny.
Brattleboro Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Evans said the suspect stole a laptop cord from a Brattleboro Fire Department truck.