MANCHESTER — Glimpses of famous entertainers are a somewhat common occurrence in the Northshire. Most visit for a weekend and leave.
Treat Williams, who died Monday afternoon after his motorcycle struck a car on Route 30 in Dorset, was a Manchester neighbor who happened to be famous, and a beloved member of the community who was generous with his time and talent.
On Tuesday, as the initial shock of Williams’ sudden death subsided, residents said he was the very opposite of the famous actor stereotype. Repeatedly, he was described as a down-to-earth man who was quick to lend a hand, adored his family, and rarely if ever let on that he had 129 movie and television roles as well as numerous Broadway credits, and was still a sought-after actor at the age of 71.
“Barbara and I just can’t even begin to wrap our heads around the fact he’s not here,” retired Burr and Burton Academy teacher and documentary filmmaker Bill Muench said. “And the family and all they built here – how sad it is to think about what they must be going through. I do know this entire community will rally around Treat’s family.”
“My heart goes out to his family. He was so happy with his house, and his life, and his wife, and his kids. And [his wife] Pam is one of the most beautiful and generous people I know,” former Dorset Theatre Festival artistic director Dina Janis said. “It’s absolutely tragic. I don’t know what else to say.”
Williams often spoke of how much he loved living in Vermont, a place he visited as a child and lived in part-time before settling here permanently.
“I think very few people are lucky as I am to say, 'I love where I live.' I don’t have any fantasies of being somewhere else,” he told Vermont Magazine’s Dr. Joshua Sherman in 2021. “I have everything I want and need in Vermont. I’ve been all over the world, and I’ve never seen a place as beautiful as Vermont.”
When he wasn’t talking about recent acting roles or his love of flying on his Twitter page, Williams was often sharing photos from the North Road home where he and his family lived. Monday morning and afternoon were no exception.
On Monday, hours before his motorcycle collided with a vehicle turning left into a parking lot near Morse Hill Road, Williams posted a photo of himself riding a lawn mower on his property. “Mowing today. Wish I could bottle the scent,” he said.”
Williams’ interactions with the community cut across class and labor divisions. Restaurant servers and town officials, teachers and supermarket clerks – they all said Williams was approachable, good-natured and generous with his time.
A Manchester resident who asked that she not be named said she met Williams when she was working in a local grocery store.
“I told him it was nice to finally met him in person and I mentioned I had enjoyed his work. He seemed happy to hear it,” the woman said. “After that I treated him like a normal person, both there and when I started working at another local establishment. I would ask him how work was going and he would tell me of his new projects, even when they would be [ready] for watching. And I would. He even signed a couple of things for my family.”
Tara Langton of Manchester said she met Treat, his wife Pam and their then-young son Gill when she was working at Christos Pizza and Pasta, while a student at Green Mountain College. “The Williams family was so kind and gracious when they stopped in. Gill was probably about 15 months old and I remember holding him up to show him the fish in the little fish tank we had at the restaurant.,” she said. “Treat will be missed by many.”
Much of Wiliams’ generosity in his adopted hometown came courtesy of his beloved plane, as he routinely offered flights over the Northshire as a silent auction item for nonprofit fundraisers. According to former Town Manager John O’Keefe, Williams was involved in raising funds for the town’s first police dog, and offered to fly to Alabama and bring back future K-9 Officer Moose, then just a puppy.
Writing on Facebook on behalf of her entire family, Wilburton Inn innkeeper Melissa Levis recalled how she had approached Williams about appearing in the Wilburton’s annual murder mystery. He declined – saying “I dress up for a living, but maybe my wife would enjoy it,” she wrote – but what followed was a close friendship with Pam Williams.
“The serendipitous story of how she met Treat inspired me that I could find love again when I least expected it,” Levis said. “Treat generously co-hosted a musical fundraiser for our beloved Dee Tigue Whitlock. When my dad decided to buy the Equinox Airport, Treat taught us about flying.
“Our hearts are with Pam Williams and her children. It is a time of sorrow, loss and grief,” Levis said.
Muench befriended Williams and his family several years ago, when his cinematography class at BBA was interviewing Mildred Fern “Midge” Beattie Forrest at her home on North Road. Mrs. Forrest, then 105, lived across the street from the Williams family home.
“My students were interviewing her on the history of Manchester and how she used to ride a horse to Burr and Burton,” Muench said. “We went in to do the interview and I asked her how Treat was doing. She said, ‘He's sitting right behind you.’”
It turned out that Williams walked across the street on a regular basis to visit, “because he enjoyed hearing her talk about Manchester history,” Muench said. “He visited her daily or weekly ... he loved hearing her stories of what Manchester was like 80 years ago, 90 years ago. “
Later that year, when the cinematography department honored Williams at its Gawlik Awards with a lifetime achievement award, Williams did more than walk the red carpet. He arranged for a video introduction from actor Kevin Kline, and came to speak to Muench’s class about what life on movie and TV sets was like.
“It was just a few days ago he called me to spend time on the phone to help me out as a filmmaker. That’s the kind of guy he was," said Muench, referring to his documentary “The Artist and the Astronaut.”
“He spent 45 minutes on the phone with me giving me feedback to help me move forward with the film,” Muench said. “He doesn't need to be dealing with someone like me … that’s how generous he was.”
O’Keefe said Williams was an occasional visitor to “pub night” at former Selectboard Vice Chair Wayne Bell’s home on Highland Avenue.
“I’ve met famous people before who will remind you that they’re famous. Treat was the most modest famous person I’ve ever met,” O’Keefe said. “He was a soft-spoken, generous, kind and thoughtful guy.”
A Connecticut native, Williams had visited Peru and Weston with his family for ski trips. Later in life he started coming here on his own. “And I just like the idea of barns and fields, so I was very taken with Vermont from a very young age,” he told the Journal in 2020.
Years later, Treat and Pam Williams visited on ski trips and stayed at his parents’ house in Weston. When the couple decided to buy a home here, the house on North Road was the first one they saw.
“We looked at about eight other houses and we told the last realtor we really liked this first house ... but you just don’t buy the first house you see,” he continued. “And she said ‘Go back and look at it again right now before the sunset. See what you think.’ So we came back.”
And it just so happened that when they returned, at sunset, a neighboring farmer was driving a horse-drawn sleigh full of children. “And Pam I looked at each other and we just said 'I think this is it.’ So we put down the deposit that day ...”
The family moved in full-time in 2008, “and it’s the greatest thing that I ever did. I’ve never been happier. I just love it. There’s just so much to do,” Williams said. “And every day I wake up to look at Equinox.”
“So we’re very happy. I mean, I just I really love my town. I’m very lucky because a lot of folks are wondering where they could move to where they make them happy.”
While most of Williams’ interaction with the Northshire was as a neighbor, he took part in the region’s artistic community as well.
Dina Janis, the former artistic director of the Dorset Theatre Festival, worked with Williams on several occasions – most notably the festival’s production of David Mamet’s “American Buffalo” in the summer of 2017. Williams was coming off a run as Dr. Andy Brown in the TV series “Everwood,” and his role as small-time thief Walter "Teach" Cole was very different from the friendly dad TV audiences had come to to know.
“His Teach was at once seedy, belligerent, shallow and passionate,” Vermont News & Media theater critic Telly Halkias wrote. “It was a dynamic combination which gave audiences a rare look up close at Williams' versatility.”
Janis had directed Williams in a reading of “A Life of an Actor,” also written by Mamet, and had worked with him on an original piece about the life of Ulysses S. Grant for a reading in the Berkshires last summer.
“He was a real friend to the festival and all of the arts. I was fortunate enough to have known him,” Janis said. She said they got to know each other on the drive back and forth to New York, where they were working on “American Buffalo” with playwright and actor Stephen Adly Guirgis.
“I was saying to [Guirgis] he was somebody who literally knew everybody in town, from the postman and the plow guy to people who ran everything,” she said. “He was curious and involved with everybody from all walks of life. And he lived life so fully.”
Muench said he is still in awe of how Williams crammed so much living into his 71 years.
“It’s so crazy to think all of that was cut short so quickly. I guess that's the thing I can’t understand,” he said. “He lived three lifetimes … most of us would look at some of the things he did and that would be a career.”