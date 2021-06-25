SAXTONS RIVER -- Saxtons River is famous for its all-day celebration on the Fourth of July.
But because of the coronavirus, organizers months ago agreed that it was too iffy to plan the usual celebration, which was also called off in 2020.
Instead, the patriots of Saxtons River are going to gather and hear a reading of the Declaration of Independence the morning of July 4 at the Saxtons River Park, and they're asking people to bring their own bells to mark the occasion and celebrate. There will be a soloist singing "The Star Spangled Banner," and other patriotic songs will be sung by the group.
Heidi Lauricella of the Saxtons River Fourth Committee, said the low-key celebration will start at 9:30 a.m., which was the traditional start of the parade.
Lauricella said the new Saxtons River Park is the perfect location for the reading, and singing of songs. She said Jeanie Levesque, a local actor, will read the Declaration of Independence.
"We will ring our bells then," she said.
There will also be a short group 'fun run' in the morning, starting at 8:30 a.m. Meet at the Saxtons River Village Market.
Lauricella said that Brad Robinson, a local soloist, will sing the National Anthem, and other patriotic songs will be sung by the group.
One tradition that is continuing, although in a reduced way, is the selling of the unique Saxtons River Fourth of July t-shirts, which are a major fundraiser for the Fourth celebration.
Patricia Fowler said on Friday that she had picked up the t-shirts at the printer on Thursday and would sell t-shirts on Saturday morning at the Saxtons River Village Market.
Fowler said the design of the t-shirt was by Rockingham resident Emily Wunderle, who had won many art contests while a student at Bellows Falls Union High School.
"It's a salute to the teachers," she said, and in particular Saxtons River Elementary School teacher Jaimie Douglass, who was recognized by the University of Vermont as being an outstanding teacher.
Wunderle's design shows a teacher in patriotic garb in front of a chalkboard, but conducting a class via Zoom. Masks hang on the wall.
Fowler said the t-shirts will also be available at the Village Booksellers in Bellows Falls, and if there is still a good supply, will be sold Saturday July 3, and again on July 4, at the Saxtons River Market.
She said the Saxtons River Fourth Committee decided to have a smaller order this year, so the t-shirts, which cost $20 and $22 for the 2X and 3X sizes, could be in short supply. Fowler noted that she did not order aprons or toddler-sized t-shirts this year.
The sale of the t-shirts helps fund future Fourth of July celebrations, and people are asked to wear their previous year's t-shirts to the Sunday morning reading and bell-ringing, Lauricella said. Fowler said the committee needs to raise about $10,000 to $11,000 each year to fund the celebration, covering the cost of music, fireworks, Porta Potties and security.