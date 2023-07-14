In search of a new heart for a local superhero kid

VERNON — To most people, he is just a child. But to his parents, he is a superhero. Two-year-old Devine Love was born with Hypoplastic left heart syndrome and in the first five days of his young life, when most children are heading home for the first time, he was having open heart surgery.
Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) is a birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart. As the baby develops during pregnancy, the left side of the heart does not form correctly. Hypoplastic left heart syndrome is one type of congenital heart defect.
Rikki and Joshua Love received the news about 20 weeks into the pregnancy that Devine would be born with this heart condition. The news was hard for the two soon-to-be parents. The couple’s medical team gave them a few options due to the health problems; one suggestion was to terminate the pregnancy, but that wasn’t an option they wanted to take.
Devine was born at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where the couple was only able to hold their newborn child for a little while before he was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital by ambulance to prep for the open heart surgery.
“It was unbelievable being a dad,” Joshua said about being able to hold his child for the first time. “It’s the best thing I’ve ever even come close to having that much happiness, it’s hard to put in words.”
At Boston Children’s Hospital, they were able to visit their newborn, but he was hooked up to several machines and IVs. His chest was also opened up for a period of time. That was the introduction to parenthood for the couple. During the first surgery there was about a 60 percent survivability rate due to the complex nature and how small everything is on a child of that age.
“I think we’ll be able to take all this trauma and pain and turn that power into something that can help people,” said Joshua.
After 44 days of being in the hospital, Devine was able to go home with his parents back to Vernon. They loved having him home, but there were some challenges.
“He was such a happy guy all the time and there was nothing that could get him down,” said Joshua. “We were scared at one point when we were back at home he turned blue and we had to run him down to the hospital in Boston.”
At five-months-old he had to get another open-heart surgery to repair a leaky valve that caused some heart failure in Devine.
While at home, the couple said he doesn’t know that he is sick, that he acts like a normal child.
“I can’t describe how beautiful fatherhood is and being able to have a healthy child and him running around saying daddy and going to the favorite concert and swimming with friends and going kayaking with us. He does everything a normal child does,” said Joshua.
Rikki said they were working with some really good heart failure medication for over a year, but then nothing really seemed to be helping much. Then Divine got sick and ended up in the hospital. He had surgery on his heart again on June 5, to connect it to a device to keep the heart beating.
Devine had a “Berlin Heart” installed, a device that mechanically supports the heart of a patient with end-stage heart failure.
“We knew we were going to have to go for a transplant because we went for a clinical appointment about a month ago,” said Rikki. “They told us that he needed to get this procedure done because they (doctors) could have kept him alive with the medications but it would cause damage to his kidneys, which then he couldn’t get a transplant.”
Joshua added that hopefully this heart transplant happens when it’s supposed to. They are very confident that it will happen the way it should.
“His spirit is so strong. I was falling apart this whole time down here. I started to realize how much he [Devine] wasn’t. He’s terrified looking at me with all these things happening and there’s nothing that any of us can do and you know, it’s scary,” said Joshua. “Afterwards, once it’s all said and done, he’s more apt to tell you about his favorite food or something, you know, and he lets things go and loves life.”
Rikki added that Devine will be at the hospital in Boston anywhere from six months to a year waiting for the right heart. There are a lot of factors in finding a match, including size and blood type. Until the right heart comes in, the family will be living in Boston, which isn’t cheap.
The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover Devine’s medical costs and also help with living costs for themselves. Another idea they had was to create “Team Devine” jackets or a Youtube page with him in hopes to build community support around their child.
“I think he’s gonna be so popular in this hospital for the next year,” said Joshua.
The family joked that Devine is spoiled a bit, and will sometimes use his powers to turn blue to get what he wants (if he gets worked up he will start to change colors because of his heart condition).
The prospect of him spending a year in the hospital hasn’t stopped Devine’s parents from coming up with ideas of things to do with him once he leaves.
“After we get out of the hospital, we’ve been planning to go to Disney,” said Rikki. “He can no longer go to lakes and ponds because of bacteria because of the transplant. The kayaking that we do will be kind of hard, but we’re gonna find new beaches to go to and all the fun stuff.”