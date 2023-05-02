ROCKINGHAM — Dozens of men and women from all over the country spread out over a rapidly greening field in Rockingham recently, looking for small bits of history, tiny clues to the area's Colonial and Civil War-era past.
They've got the metal-detecting bug, big time. They are all members of the Professional Treasure Hunter's Historical Society.
Armed with handheld machines with names like Minelab and Garrett, people from as far away as Virginia, Texas and Washington state descended on the remote hillside, which is pasture for Wagyu beef cattle. They searched for that elusive clue that would reveal a Colonial button, an old coin, a lead musket ball, a dropped brooch or belt buckle.
During the three-day hunt, they found all that and more: rusted bits of farm machinery, sap buckets, harmonica reeds, plenty of ox shoes and lots of rifle shells.
"People think this country was built by men and horses, but it was men and oxen," said John Cook of Windsor, fingering an ox shoe while examining the group's collective finds, which were spread out on a bedspread in the field on the second day of the gathering.
Most of the bits and pieces were mysteries, bits of items that were once necessary for 17th- or 18th-century life in rural Vermont. Many were rusted beyond easy recognition. Not everything found was historic. Some items, such as a brown Schlitz beer bottle, were only a couple of decades old. There were a couple of hunter's knives, with a couple of year's worth of rust on them.
Parker Hill was one of the first sections of Rockingham to be settled, and late 1700 and early 1800 homes and former farms line the road. The Rockingham Meeting House, built in 1787, is less than 3 miles away.
So the amateur treasure hunters, all members of "BONE," (dubbed "Best in North East") went looking in Mike Stack's large fields and woods.
Dozens of cars lined the narrow back road for three days in late April, as BONE members took advantage of abundant sunshine to get outdoors and search for treasure.
Stack, who rents his fields to local Wagyu farmer Sheila Patinkin of Springfield, agreed to let the group search, with the proviso that anything of real historical significance be turned over to the local historical society.
With the Wagyu fenced off in one far corner, the large field resembled a rustic golf course of sorts, with individuals and groups of people dotting the landscape.
They walked slowly, often in a straight line, ever so slightly waving their handheld detectors, which can cost more than $2,500.
Justin Jones of Troy, N.H., was the huntmaster of this year's search. Last year, the group descended on a farm field in Jaffrey, N.H.
Each searcher, in addition to their detector, which can include a small computer screen, depending on the model, carried a small spade, since much of what they were seeking is buried up to 10 inches underground. The detectors can tell how deep the item is buried, and also provide clues on what type of metal is involved, because of its density.
The natural action of freeze and thaw moves metal objects below the surface, said Jones, who said he got the metal detecting bug when he was a kid and is passing it on to his two children.
Jones hit the proverbial jackpot a few years ago when he found a rare George Washington commemorative uniform button, which was in pristine shape with its shank still attached. Its value? In excess of $4,000, Jones said. He found it in a farm field, he said, but was coy about what town he found it in.
"It was very near a river and a train depot," he said, giving a few clues, saying that group found coins and buttons, in addition to his George Washington find.
He said he would never sell it. "It's about the memories," he said.
"Any kind of relics is great," he said.
Nearly 100 "treasure hunters" comb a Rockingham pasture for historical artifacts using their metal detectors as part of the 30th annual Bone Hunt on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Several metal objects were found as nearly 100 "treasure hunters" comb a Rockingham pasture for historical artifacts using their metal detectors as part of the 30th annual Bone Hunt on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Bill Taylor, from Ashby Mass., holds a colonial buckle that he found in a Rockingham pasture during the 30th annual Bone Hunt on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Bill Taylor, from Ashby Mass., holds a colonial buckle that he found in a Rockingham pasture during the 30th annual Bone Hunt on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Anthony Towne, of Keene, N.H., digs a metal object out of the ground at a Rockingham pasture during the 30th annual Bone Hunt on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Anthony Towne, of Keene, N.H., digs a metal object out of the ground at a Rockingham pasture during the 30th annual Bone Hunt on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Annette Spaulding of Rockingham helped organize the site of this year's hunt. Spaulding, a well-known scuba diver, said she uses an underwater metal detector for her work. She kept a running tally of the Rockingham finds.
In addition to lost dog collars with and without tags, she said the most notable finds were near the homestead of one of Parker Hill's original settlers, Josiah White. His home, far off the now main road, no longer exists, with the cellar hole filled in. But his son's brick house still stands, she said.
She said the treasure hunters found lots of evidence of late 1700s farm activity — most of it centered around oxen — whether it was oxen shoes or the brass nubs that farmers put on their oxen's horns to protect both animals and humans.
Spaulding said two Civil War-era bullet cases were also discovered, and "some very old horseshoes."
She said the most historical of the found relics were turned over to the town's historic preservation coordinator, Walter Wallace.
The relics will be displayed at an upcoming fundraiser for the planned restoration work at the Rockingham Meeting House, she said.
Jones said the metal detectors often turn their talents to helping people find long-lost items, whether it's a gold ring on a beach, or something closer to home.
Spaulding said her friend Sheila Jackson helped find a silver ring in her lawn that belonged to her late granddaughter. "That was beautiful," said Spaulding.
Spaulding gave credit to the enthusiastic group to George Streeter of Marlborough, N.H., whose shop, Treasure Hunting Supply, sells metal detectors and gave people their first entry to the unusual hobby. He promotes both "natural" hunts and "seeded" hunts, where valuable coins or tokens are buried, waiting to be discovered.
Streeter, now 81, sat in a folding chair and watched the hubbub.