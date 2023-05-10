BRATTLEBORO — A local man with a lengthy criminal history is being held without bail after he was allegedly caught again with drugs and a weapon.
The Brattleboro Police Department arrested Christopher Baxter, 34, of Brattleboro during a traffic stop Sunday on Putney Road for violating court-ordered conditions of release and possession of about 4,975 milligrams of fentanyl, about 96 grams of cocaine, a regulated drug without a prescription, 1.3 grams of hallucinogenic drugs and brass knuckles.
Baxter's record includes four prior felony convictions in Vermont and a federal felony, which Judge Katherine Hayes said provides her with probable cause for the new charges and for him to be charged as a habitual offender. She ordered him held without bail Monday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Charges against Baxter in the local court have been pending since summer 2020, Deputy State's Attorney Steven Brown said.
"Since that time, defendant has repeatedly and flagrantly violated some of the most important conditions of release that the court has ordered," Brown said, including conditions prohibiting him from engaging in criminal activity, driving and possessing drugs.
In July 2020, Baxter was charged with driving under the influence of drugs after police allegedly found him asleep in the driver's seat of a vehicle. He was charged with the same offense 13 days later when he allegedly was discovered the same way.
Other pending cases involve cocaine and heroin possession in July 2020, heroin possession in August 2020, cocaine possession in November 2020, heroin possession in December 2020, drug possession in January 2021, fentanyl trafficking and violation of conditions of release in April 2021, possession of fentanyl and cocaine in August 2021, violation of curfew in November 2021 and violation of conditions of release in December 2021. Several of the arrests involved Baxter allegedly being found asleep in the driver's seat.
Brown said Baxter served time in prison in New Hampshire for about a month in January 2022, and then he was arrested in October for driving under the influence of drugs, violating conditions of release and possession of drugs.
"He had 90 grams of cocaine, 63 bags of heroin in the car," Brown said.
Baxter allegedly violated conditions of release in February by driving. He had more than 220 bags of heroin/fentanyl and 36 grams of cocaine, Brown said.
Another case involved violating curfew. Brown said Baxter was found with a weapon and drugs, and authorities strongly believe he had been driving.
"We believe that hold without bail is appropriate," Brown said. "It will protect the public. The conditions of release that he is violating, specifically the condition that he may not drive, is intended to protect the public. He is putting the public at risk every time he leaves his house."
Attorney Rick Ammons of the Windham County Public Defender's Office agreed his client's criminal history is "replete with drug use and abuse." Holding Baxter without bail is not "an appropriate response," since he is not a risk of flight, Ammons said.
"Apparently, this man has lived in his parents' home ... for 25 years," Ammons said. "He was born in New Hampshire but his ties to Vermont are substantial."
Baxter wants to keep his life on track and acknowledges drugs are a problem for him, Ammons said.
"It's something he's trying to do something about," Ammons said. "He gets regular maintenance."
Hayes counted about 24 or 25 cases pending against Baxter. She said multiple charges involve him "being in a vehicle in the driver's seat, completely incapacitated by drug use."
"He got there somehow," Hayes said. "Every time he gets behind the wheel while he is actively using drugs and not receiving effective treatment, everyone around him is at risk of serious bodily injury or death. That alone is a very concerning factor."
Hayes called the latest charges "very serious."
"The amounts of drugs that he is alleged to have been in possession of last night are felony levels," she said. "He had a quite a pharmacopoeia of drugs in his vehicle, it's alleged."
Baxter had been able to raise $35,000 for bail. However, Hayes said the court had tried multiple times to offer him pretrial services and encouragement to get treatment.
"He does have prior convictions for drug sale," Hayes said. "It appears obvious what Mr. Baxter has been doing with his life recently, and he's not a safe person to be on the street right now."
Hayes asked the attorneys to prepare for a status conference in August.