BRATTLEBORO — Making it to the championship round of the Strongest Town Contest, Brattleboro Planning Director Sue Fillion had the chance to share about the magic of her community and how it handles challenges.
“We’re excited to be where we’re at,” said Fillion, whose name appeared on the application for the contest along with Planning Commission member Sarah Lang, Planning Commission Chairman Tom Mosakowski, and Town Planning Technician Stephen Hayes.
Brattleboro is facing off in the final round against Saranac Lake, N.Y., after beating Dunellen, N.J., then Selma, N.C., in a March Madness-style contest. Voting opened Monday and will continue until 1 p.m. Thursday at strongtowns.org/strongesttown.
Fillion appeared Monday in a webcast with Strong Towns staff. The video can be seen at strongtowns.org/strongesttown.
“It’s been exciting to hear your stories and see your photos and watch tens of thousands of votes come in throughout the last few weeks of this contest,” said Rachel Quednau, program director at Strong Towns.
Brattleboro has “a really well preserved historic downtown with vibrant shops and restaurants, and residential and commercial or office space on the second floor,” Fillion said. She touted initiatives led by the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance and Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We have walkable neighborhoods that surround the downtown within a mile and a half with sidewalks,” she said. “We have a really rich arts and cultural community with all different mediums of art, whether it’s jazz music, theater. We have a youth theater. We have River Gallery Art School.”
Fillion noted Brattleboro is home to the world famous New England Center for Circus Arts and Harris Hill Ski Jump, as well as Living Memorial Park, West River Park, Brooks Memorial Library and Retreat Farm.
About two-thirds of the land in town is rural, she said.
“We have actual working farms,” she said. “We have some forestry going on and gravel pits. So it’s a good mix for the community.”
Fillion also acknowledged the challenges, such as aging infrastructure, stagnant population growth, homelessness and food insecurity. However, she said, “We have a really strong culture of resilience. We build partnerships to tackle the difficult problems. We’re able to leverage a lot of resources that different people can bring to the table, and we have a lot of pride in our community. And the people are really special.”
Saranac Lake in New York has a historic downtown and downtown organization, the Adirondack Center for Arts, more than a dozen galleries downtown, music venues, and a recording studio. The village has task forces taking on issues such as housing and climate change.
“Winter and Summer Sports are big here,” Saranac Lake village Parks and Trails Advisory Board member Charli Lomino said. “We also have some biotech companies in the area, just trying to make sure that tourism isn’t our only economic driver.”
Fillion spoke of the Housing Action Plan that identified a need for more than 500 housing units in Brattleboro and spurred the town to ease zoning restrictions. Over several months after the regulations were changed, she recounted, more than 20 units of housing were created. And more work is being done by the Planning Commission to help add units.
“We’re not a city,” Fillion said, “so we don’t have big developers that are coming in and doing housing projects. So as people express interest, we’ll work with them to see what their possibilities are.”
Currently, the Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development is planning a project to bring as many as 300 housing units to its campus. Fillion said her planning department is supporting the effort.
Another project she cited involves getting mobile homes out of the floodplain. That work began after destruction wrought by Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.
Lomino said residents in Saranac Lake worry about the growth of the short-term rental industry via Airbnb and other platforms. The village is working on regulation to cap the number of short-term rentals in different neighborhoods.
Asked about efforts to attract or retain young talent, Fillion pointed to Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation projects aimed at finding people to take over existing businesses when the owners are ready to retire, and supporting immigration and in-migration. She said refugee resettlement through the Ethiopian Economic Development Council began locally in January 2022 and many of the new Vermonters have decided to stay in Brattleboro.
Brattleboro currently has “a pretty strong focus on making our streets safer for all users,” Fillion said. The town is completing a Walk Bike Action Plan containing different projects and the state is planning to improve Putney Road.
Fillion said the Planning Commission has long held an interest in “parking reform.” The hope eventually is to not allow new private parking to be created downtown.
“A couple of years ago, we did reduce our parking minimums to residential space per unit,” Fillion said.
Strong Towns, a nonprofit media advocacy organization, said it will “crown the 2023 Strongest Town” on Friday. This year’s winning delegation will be flown to the Strong Towns National Gathering in Charlotte, North Carolina, where they will receive the award in person on May 31.
After making it to the Elite Eight round of the competition, Brattleboro was among the towns whose photo essays were published by Strong Towns. Securing a spot in the Final Four, Brattleboro was profiled by a Strong Towns advocate.
In the profile, Mark Nowotarski of Strong Towns said he’s impressed “to see how the community and leaders of Brattleboro are focused on their continued efforts to invest in their town, making it safer and more attractive for the benefit of the residents.”
“I think Brattleboro is a worthy contender for potentially being named 2023 Strongest Town,” Nowotarski wrote in part. “When going through their Town Plan, I was also impressed with their efforts around renewable energy source plan, energy conservation and efficiency, and natural resources — even to the extent the town has an Energy Committee and Conservation Commission.”
Lauren Ronnander, communications manager for Strong Towns, previously told the Reformer the contest is about “towns that are working on becoming more resilient, usually by applying the Strong Towns approach.”
Strong Towns updated its mission statement last year to include five core campaigns. This year’s contest focused on those campaigns, which involve building safe and productive streets, creating more housing opportunities through incremental development, drafting budgets that serve residents and are transparent to the public, fighting highway expansion and doing away with needless parking mandates.