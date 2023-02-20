VERNON — Vernon voters will have a choice between a small business owner, a dairy farmer and a former town clerk for a two-year seat on the Select Board.
The Reformer asked each of the candidates — Ken Bloom, Brandon Bucossi and Susan Miller — to answer the same questions in advance of March 7, when voters will mark their ballots at the Town Office Building between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
KEN BLOOM
Ken Bloom launched Bloomin’ Italian, his take-out/catering business, near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a business he continues to operate today.
“I believe that there needs to be more of a balance in leadership in our beautiful town, and I will use my five years of involvement in the community to do just that,” said Bloom, a relative newcomer to the town.
Born in a Jewish and Italian section of Brooklyn, N.Y., Bloom moved to the Concord, N.H., later in life. He owned several houses in New Hampshire before heading to Texas.
He lived in Brattleboro for a few months before buying a house in Vernon in October 2018.
“Over the years, my family and I have become part of the Vernon culture,” said Bloom. “But there are some in the community whose needs are not met and struggle to find someone to listen. My goal is to facilitate an environment of inclusion for both new and long time Vernon residents, where everyone has a voice and representation.”
Though Bloom has never run for or served in public office in Vernon, he is the committee chairman of the Friends of Vernon Center.
“I know what it takes to bring life to the community,” he said. “I spearhead the development of the center’s activities that are enjoyed by Vermonters everywhere.”
He served on a support team that was created to assist with maintenance, upkeep, and fundraising initiatives while the Vernon Fire Department transitioned to new leadership in 2020 and 2021.
Bloom, who is a parent, also stresses the importance of educating Vernon’s youth.
“I am very involved with teachers, activities, and programs, chaperoning multiple grades’ trips and activities,” he said.
Bloom believes it’s important that all of Vernon’s voices are not only heard, but represented on the Select Board.
“As a member, I will use my knowledge, experience, and desire to bring positive change to ensure that each and every member of our community experience a sense of safety and belonging,” he said.
BRANDON BUCOSSI
Brandon Bucossi is in his first run for a public office.
“I feel the time is right as I am settled back in Vernon and have strong roots and ties to the community,” he said.
Bucossi, who was born in Brattleboro and moved with his family to Vernon when he was in second grade, briefly left town after college but has remained in Vermont.
“There is a time and place for everything in life, and as you start to age you really start to understand the saying ‘home is where the heart is,’” he said. “Vernon is my home and I think I can offer a fresh perspective and I would like to add to the conversation in town. I come to the table with a willingness to serve. I have no bias or agenda.”
Bucossi works with his wife’s family on Miller Farm, a 200-cow organic farm in Vernon.
“My wife and I are partners in our on farm bottling plant here on the farm,” he said. “You may have seen our ‘Miller Milk’ branded products at local retailers. Also, I have a sawmill here on the farm and sell native pine and hemlock lumber.”
Bucossi said what he appreciates most about Vernon are the people and the town’s rich history.
“There are many multi-generational families here. It is a unique mix of generational farm families and families that came looking for work that Vermont Yankee [nuclear power plant] provided. I think it’s a neat blend.”
Bucossi believes the No. 1 pressing issue for the town is property taxes since the closure of the power plant.
“We need to come together as a community and decide how to balance the services provided by the town with the ‘new normal’ financial constraints and reality facing us since the shutdown of Vermont Yankee,” he said, adding the big question he hears from people in Vernon is “How do we afford to stay in and maintain our homes with the rising cost of living?”
“Many of these families have been in town for generations and I think we owe taxpayers the assurance that their tax dollars are being used with the utmost fiscal responsibility,” said Bucossi, stressing that while hard decisions need to be made, fiscal responsibility doesn’t always mean a cut in spending.
“I would define fiscal responsibility as effective and efficient use of taxpayer money,” he said. “Sometimes it pays to invest money in our town and in our children’s future.”
Another pressing issue for Bucossi is what will happen to the Vermont Yankee site when decommissioning is complete.
“There is a vast amount of space and electrical infrastructure close to the site. I would support bringing an industry on site that would increase the tax base of the town and decrease the tax burden for citizens.”
Bucossi believes he can offer a fresh perspective to the Select Board.
“Being involved in small businesses there are many skills I have learned that can be applied to local government,” he said, such as unbiased decision making, adjusting if a bad decision has been made, and listening to his constituents.
SUSAN MILLER
Susan Miller, a Vernon Justice of the Peace, was Town Clerk for three years and Assistant Town Clerk for 12 years.
“I would like to use my knowledge and experience in Vernon’s municipal government to serve the people of Vernon as a Select Board member,” said Miller, a life-long Vermonter who has lived in Vernon for three decades.
Miller said what she appreciates most about Vernon is its quality of life.
“It is a quiet, scenic and safe, small rural town with affordable costs for living and property taxes while also having reasonable traveling distances for commuting and access to businesses and shopping,” she said.
Miller believes the most pressing issue facing Vernon is the ongoing recovery from the shutdown of the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant and all the effects from the shutdown.
Miller said she will bring to the Select Board her working knowledge of town government and her hands-on experiences during her 15 years in the Vernon Town Clerk’s Office.