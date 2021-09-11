MANCHESTER — I was about a year into my job as a journalist.
On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, I drove from my barn apartment in South Londonderry to the Bennington Banner offices on Main Street in Bennington.
Heading down Bromley Mountain, dialing in to a local radio station on the drive, I heard the news that a plane had hit one of the towers of the World Trade Center. In my mind, I clearly pictured Cessna flown by a novice pilot who must’ve smashed into the radio tower atop one of the world’s tallest buildings.
Like the rest of the country, I had no idea what was actually happening.
Within hours, it was clear the nation had been attacked. What came after was dizzying, both in the Banner newsroom and in all of our lives.
As with the assassinations of our presidents and national leaders, there’s also a horrific moment that’s burned into the consciousness of anyone who lived through those times. There’s a collective shock and array of emotions, too, that we all felt on Sept. 11, 2001, and in the days, months, years, and now decades, that followed.
Here’s some of your memories, about where you were at the time of the attack, from readers across Southern Vermont and beyond. These, taken from a callout on our social media pages, are edited for length and clarity:
Amanda Mason, from Bennington
“I was in seventh grade in social studies. One of my classmates was giving a presentation on their project, when another teacher came in and told my teacher about it. She put it on TV, and my whole class watched as it was happening. Some of us had tears and others didn’t know what was going on. I went home at the end of the day and woke my mom up and told her what happened, because she worked third shift at the time, so she was sleeping when I got home from school. I will never forget it. I am going to talk to my three boys about it and show them videos and photos, and tell them everything I know, and I will keep showing them and telling them many years to come. September 11th will always have a piece of my heart.”
Ricky Caswell, from Old Bennington
“[I was in] the hallway getting stuff out of my locker with some friends at Mount Anthony Union High School, when my friend came running up to us and broke the news. I was a sophomore and was getting ready for math class. Remember it as clear as day. There was a big TV set up in the lobby of the high school, and I went out just as the first tower collapsed. I had never been to New York but seeing how my teachers couldn’t focus at all that day made me understand the gravity of what was happening. A moment in time I will never forget.”
Moe Momaney, from Brattleboro
“I was working at the School of International Training, painting the main office building. So many foreign students wondering what it now meant to be here. Most people were glued to the TV in the cafeteria. Most seem shell shocked.”
Betsi Mead, via the Brattleboro Reformer
“Flying out of Logan airport on a 9:45 a.m. fight. I never made it out. The airport was in chaos. I spent a week trying to get back to Georgia and finally got a seat on Amtrak out of Boston, only to be stopped outside the tunnel in NYC for hours due to a bomb scare. Six-hour wait in a D.C. train station, but every seat was filled on the train. When someone got off another traveler got on. Everyone I saw was in shock with disbelief as to what had happened. So surreal ...”
Andrea McAuslan, via the Brattleboro Reformer
“On my way to Montpelier to do a press conference on the Statehouse steps to introduce a statewide ‘community conversations’ project Vermont Ethics Network was sponsoring on access to health care for all Vermonters and for which I was the project director. I was hoping it would really ‘up’ my professional profile. I remember thinking how beautiful the day was, how perfectly the preparatory phases had come together and how ready I felt for this moment. I was hoping we would be the lead state news story that night.”
Lori Bohmer, from Hoosick Falls, N.Y.
“I was on women’s and children’s floor of SVMC preparing for a c-section for my beautiful daughter, born at 1:10 in the afternoon.”
Trina Lampron, from Bennington
“I was at church and there was a young couple in tears, and they said they were just ... on their honeymoon and then to find out they would have been in the building if they didn’t get married. But they lost a lot of their family and friends. We did a lot of praying. I felt so bad for that young couple.”
Carol Aydelotte, from Brattleboro
“I was cooking in my restaurant Carol’s Main Street Cafe, when I heard it on the radio and could not believe what I was hearing. People had started to gather in front of the investment place next door, as they had a TV in their window. Will never forget the looks on people’s faces.”
Pam Ruigh, via the Bennington Banner
“I was teaching school not far from the Pentagon. We were not allowed to leave until every child had been picked up. Several of our children had parents who worked at the Pentagon. Some of us who were on our planning period watched as bodies fell from the sky on a huge big screen TV in the auditorium. It was unreal.”
Heather Lanoue Cutler, from Brattleboro
“I was setting up for a morning activity in the family room at a nursing home I worked at in Boston. The large TV in the corner was always on throughout the day for families and residents to watch. I was setting up chairs in a circle for morning stretch, as I caught the panicked news anchor on the TV out of the corner of my eye. I put down the chair and listened to the confused woman ad lib a description of what was unfolding. I hardly noticed the other staff standing next to me until we all collectively gasped as we watched the second plane hit. Residents, staff from all departments — even the administration — gathered around that big dinosaur of a TV for the remainder of day. Residents’ family came in and out, and I remember half listening to the commentary on the TV and half listening to family try to explain to their loved ones what was happening. Being in Boston that day was scary. Would we be next? What was happening? We all stayed at work though. No one left. The staff, residents and their families were in it together that day, no matter what happened.”