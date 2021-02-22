WILMINGTON -- First responders were called Saturday afternoon to an incident near the Old School Community Center, where a 54-year-old man was found with facial injuries.
"Due to his cold weather exposure and injuries, he was flown by helicopter to Albany Medical Center," Police Chief Matt Murano said Monday in an email response to the Reformer. "Given the victim's statements and information from the investigation it appears his injuries were suffered from a fall."
A video of the incident showed the man being carried to an ambulance by several Wilmington Police Department officers and Deerfield Valley Rescue personnel. The ambulance was parked near school buses in the parking lot for the community center.