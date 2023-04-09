SPRINGFIELD — A Brattleboro man died in prison after receiving end-of-life comfort care in the infirmary following treatment in a medical facility, according to the Vermont Department of Corrections.
The department said it is conducting internal administrative and medical reviews following the death of Anthony Giallella, 85, of Brattleboro. Giallella was serving six to 20 years at Southern State Correctional Facility for lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
At about 1:23 p.m. Friday, a correctional officer observed signs of medical distress during a routine visual check, according to a news release. Prison medical personnel were notified and responded immediately, the department said.
The official cause of death will be determined by the Vermont State Medical Examiner, according to the news release. The death is not considered suspicious at this time.
The department said it notified Vermont State Police and the Defender General’s Prisoners’ Rights Office of the death, as part of its protocol and state law. The two parties will conduct separate investigations into the death.
Giallella was 70 years old when he was initially charged with lewd and lascivious conduct. He previously was convicted of a crime related to sexual conduct with a minor.