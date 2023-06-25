GUILFORD — Attendees of the annual Interfaith Pride Service discussed among themselves “what joys and/or gifts has the LGBTQ+ community brought in your life.”
“We hope that this prompt will elicit memories of inclusion, recognition and belonging,” said SJ Muratori, operations manager at the LGBTQ advocacy organization Out in the Open.
Muratori said she grew up bisexual and pansexual, meaning she’s attracting to people of all genders, but also Catholic.
“I was taught that was not OK,” she said, later getting more “queer affirmation” than anywhere else at a Christian Union Theological seminary in New York City. “I feel really grateful that I got affirmation from a faith community and intellectual faith community, where I could learn you could be a weirdo, you could be a liberal, you could be suspicious. You could be even doubtful. You could even be hateful sometimes, and you could still have access to a God concept and the community of love.”
Muratori said she learned about Out in the Open when she moved locally and how the organization helped LGBTQ community members feel safe in a rural area.
Donning a shirt that read, “This queer pastor loves you,” Rev. Elisa Lucozzi of Guilford Community Church welcomed various faith communities to the pavilion across from her church. The pavilion is part of a new community park project in Guilford.
Inviting attendees to wave rainbow flags, Lucozzi said the service is meant to celebrate “queer joy” and “fierce love.”
“It’s important when you’re in queer space,” she said, “you can be who you want to be.”
Rabbi Amita Jarmon of the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community sang a song she wrote the lyrics to called “We Are Loved.”
“Today, as we celebrate renewal, Pride and community, let us walk together with strength, compassion and love,” Muratori said in a shared opening reading with Jarmon.
Rev. Telos Whitfield of All Souls Church Unitarian Universalist led a candle lighting ceremony. She said the idea is to honor “community healing and courage this morning.”
“The best and most precious gift we can give to others is ourselves, our true selves,” she said.
Rev. Shawn Bracebridge of Dummerston Congregational Church read a passage by Alok Vaid Menon. Lucozzi said she selected the words from Menon, “a radical activist on gender norms.”
After a ceremony in which names and causes were called out by attendees, Whitfield said, “We are never alone.”
“We are connected to this community going forward,” she said.
Jarmon called the pavilion “an amazing space.”
Participating partners include All Souls Church, Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, Centre Congregational Church in Brattleboro, Congregational Church of Westminster West, Dummerston Congregational Church, Guilford Community Church, Out in the Open, West Brattleboro Congregational Church and West Dover Congregational Church.