BRATTLEBORO — A new interpretive trail along the West River tells guests about the natural landscape and the Abenaki names for things.
Local forester and writer Lynn Levine spearheaded the project on the Riverstone Preserve, land purchased by Friends of the West River Trail for $80,000 from David Bradford in 2013. The Sibosen Trail uses the Abenaki word for river stone.
“My mission has been to connect all people with the forest,” Levine said last month during a ceremony celebrating the interpretive trail. “Once we got the grant, my work started.”
The Brattleboro Conservation Commission received funding from the Vermont Association of Conservation Commission to create the interpretive trail, which consists of 21 informational signs. Many of the signs include a QR code, which when scanned into a cell phone will feature the voice of Atowi Project Director Rich Holschuh pronouncing Abenaki words for different things found along the trail.
Some of the Abenaki words on the signs Holschuh had already committed to memory.
“Some I had to look up but I know that they exist,” he said.
Levine conducted research and writing. John Warren, geologist, guided Levine on two of the signs.
For example, one about riprap credits Warren for saying humans placed rocks on the upper bank leading down to the West River for erosion control.
“Who do you think it was?” the signs asks. “We have no clear answer. Do you have an idea?”
One sign describes black locust as an invasive species but also “an important tree for bees in the Northeast.”
“The bees use its flowers to produce honey, which is extra light and tastes sweet, slightly acidic, and has hints of vanilla,” the sign says.
Kathleen White of the Friends of the West River Trail Steering Committee said her group felt they needed to buy the land on the preserve “because we don’t want it to developed in some way that will be at cross purposes with the trail.”
For the purchase, $65,000 came from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Fund, $12,000 came from donors to the Friends of the West River Trail and $3,000 came from the Vermont Land Trust. Legal and conservation costs were donated by the Vermont Land Trust and Jim Maxwell.
“One of the big issues was how many invasives were out there,” White said, referring to invasive species, “so we got a grant from the Natural Resource Conservation Service to help us get work done on the invasives.”
Her group hired Long View Forest of Westminster, which treated invasive species for three summers. Now, volunteers with the Friends of the West River Trail deal with invasive species on the property by hand.
Levine and White ran into each other at the Brattleboro Music Center one day. They said they hadn’t spent time with each other a while and agreed to go out on the West River Trail, hitting the loop on the Riverstone Preserve.
“Lynn said, ‘Wow, it would be nice to have an interpretive trail here,’” White recounted. “And I said, ‘That’s a great idea.’ So she made the connection with the Brattleboro Conservation Commission and got a grant for the materials, and donated her time and expertise, which is so generous.”
Andrew Graminski, former planning technician for the town, got Holschuh involved. Levine called the West River “so important to the Abenaki.”
“It’s important to me that people realize there are different ways of interacting with the landscape and a lot of our relations that are here,” said Holschuh, who views trees and rivers or other things found in nature as people. “A maple tree is a maple person. The names that are attached that come with these entities are different from English words in that they actually describe the individual, the entity, the person. It’s not so abstract as English, or it’s a lot closer of a connection.”
Holschuh, who recorded the audio files via a voice memo app on his cell phone then sent them to Graminski, said he wanted to share the Abenaki names for people to know there are other ways to engage with the world and for people to hear the words “because they’re beautiful when they’re spoken.”
Holschuh anticipates a similar interpretive trail will be ready at Retreat Farm in about a year or two, as the Atowi Project and Retreat Farm are in a partnership aimed at raising awareness about the history of Indigenous People.
“I hope to be contributing audio to those as well as many other interpretive resources, and not just me but other members of the native community will be part of that as well,” he said.
Holschuh said he appreciates organizations reaching out to his group to tell a story that differs from the usual narrative.
“We need to expand and broaden our narrative because the way that western society has been conducting itself is proving to be limiting and actually destructive,” he said. “We need better stories. We need older stories that have proven themselves and we need knowledge Indigenous People hold and we need to let them tell their stories.”