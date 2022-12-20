WESTMINSTER — A giant crane needed to remove the steel beams in the southbound Interstate 91 bridge now being rehabilitated will necessitate the closure of Route 121 starting next week.
Route 121, which links the village of Saxtons River to Bellows Falls, will be closed from Tuesday, Dec. 27, until Friday, Jan. 13.
Travelers in the area will be directed to a detour along Back Westminster Road, which ends close to Exit 5 of Interstate 91, just a short distance from Route 5. Drivers also have the option of using Pleasant Valley Road in Rockingham, or Rockingham Hill Road, which connects Saxtons River to Route 103.
Kubricky Construction is rehabilitating the southbound Bridge 21 on the interstate, which crosses both the Saxtons River and Route 121, and is currently removing the pavement and concrete deck.
"Once the deck has been removed, Kubricky will remove the steel beams of the bridge and ship them to Pennsylvania. The beams are being shipped to Pennsylvania so that the existing paint removed can be removed and a new paint system applied," according to a report from the Agency of Transportation's consultant resident engineer Tim Pockette.
"This work will be done in a controlled environment during the winter months," he added. He said Kubricky will need to mobilize a large crane to the project, and the crane will be set up on Route 121 to remove the beams. The crane is so large that it takes an entire day to set it up and another whole day to break it down, so once it's set up it will remain in place.
When the same process will be applied to the northbound bridge, the crane will be located up near the interstate.
"This should not have an effect on Vermont 121 traffic," he added.
Andy Howarth, Rockingham's highway superintendent, said he expected little or no effect on Rockingham's roads from the additional traffic.
He said he had talked to Westminster highway foreman Chuck Lawrence, and Howarth said he expects most of the traffic will divert to Back Westminster Road, which parallels the interstate.
Lawrence couldn't be reached Tuesday afternoon but Howarth said he and Lawrence had talked about the closure.
Howarth said he expected most Saxtons River or Grafton traffic to use Pleasant Valley Road because it is paved while Rockingham Hill Road is not.
"We'll maintain it a little better," he said of Rockingham Hill Road.
Until the closure next Tuesday, there will be alternating one-lane traffic in the Route 121 location under the interstate.
All traffic on the interstate is using the northbound bridge, with the southbound traffic diverted to one lane of the bridge pending completion of the project.