WESTMINSTER — Four candidates, two from Vermont and two from New Hampshire, will be interviewed Wednesday by the Bellows Falls Union High School principal search committee.
Superintendent of Schools Andrew Haas said Tuesday that of the four candidates, there is one who is an “internal” candidate, and he said there is one woman in the group. He said there were five candidates originally.
Haas told BFUHS school directors Monday night that after the interviews Wednesday, there will be a community meeting with the finalists on May 24, and he said plans for the meeting are being finalized and will be publicized.
The search committee is made up of the administration, two school board members, two teachers, two students and two community members, said BFUHS School Director Priscilla Lambert of Rockingham, who is one of two school directors on the search committee. The other is Molly Banik of Westminster, chairwoman of the board.
Lambert said the search committee would make a recommendation of the interviewed candidates to Haas, who then would do his own interviews. But Lambert said the final decision on hiring rests with the School Board.
Lambert said she’s looking for someone who could build a sense of community at the school, working with teachers and students.
She said she believes someone experienced in the school budget process is also very important.
“I’m looking for someone with experience, somebody who is able to lead the high school, both staff and students, in a positive direction,” said Lambert, who was also recently involved in the hiring of a new principal, Henry Bailly, at Bellows Falls Middle School. She is chairwoman of the Rockingham School Board.
Lambert said the finalists are also expected to visit the high school on May 15.
The new principal will replace John Broadley, who has been principal for the past two years, after 11 years as assistant principal under longtime Principal Christopher Hodsden. Broadley chose not to seek another contract at the union high school, but his supporters maintain he was pushed out and they were very vocal in their support of Broadley and their criticism of the board and Haas.
Since then, Broadley has emerged as a finalist for the job of principal at Keene, N.H., Middle School. A native of Scotland, he and his family live in Bellows Falls.