BRATTLEBORO — A real estate investment firm that recently bought Westbrook Court in West Brattleboro hopes to spend millions of dollars adding 70 more apartments to the town's housing stock.
"The project advances a number of town plan goals and, in particular, housing goals," said Brian Bannon, Brattleboro's zoning administrator, who said the town has a shortfall of 500 housing units.
On Dec. 21 at 7 p.m., the Development Review Board will get a first look at the proposal.
"The project is not going for site plan approval at this time," said Bannon. "The applicant wants feedback on building design before going further with building façade and roofline designs."
Dan Sisto, project manager, said BSAG Realty, which is based in Boston, is also renovating existing apartments in the 48-unit complex.
He said with units costing about $100,000 each, it could cost more than $7 million to build the new apartments, which will be studios and one and two bedroom units.
Sisto also said BSAG is investing in Brattleboro because it sees a opportunity for a long-term return on its investment.
Bannon said the project will need both local and state Act 250 approval.
"Local Act 250 review looks to impacts on town and school services as well as conformance with the town plan," he said.
The state process will look at the project's impact on the environment, especially because Westbrook Court is in the river corridor of the Whetstone Brook, though the proposed building will be located outside of the special flood hazard area.
Bannon said the developer will need to address the project footprint, which is larger than allowed in this location, and building height restrictions, though he noted the Planning Commission is considering recommending changes to dimensional and building design standards in the town's zoning ordinance.
"The Planning Commission has found that some standards have the unintended effect of making good projects uneconomic," he said.
In March, the Select Board received a housing action plan drafted by Camoin Associates calling attention to the need for additional housing in Brattleboro.
"Amendments to the [town's] land use regulations to allow for more housing development to address the current 500 unit shortfall should be adopted in the spring," said Bannon.
Until then, he said, BSAG Realty will need to present a site plan that fully conforms to the current requirements.