BRATTLEBORO — Franz Reichsman feels "invited by circumstance" to join the Select Board race.
He's running against incumbent Jessica Callahan Gelter, and Spoon Agave, Peter "Fish" Case and Samuel Stevens for one of the two one-year terms.
Reichsman formerly chaired the Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee, participated in meetings for the Community Safety Review Process in 2020 and paid attention to developments stemming from the town's decision last year to split with Rescue Inc. His expertise could be especially helpful on the last issue: when employed as an emergency room doctor, he served as medical director of the Cheshire Medical Center's emergency systems for about seven years, where he found himself responsible for improving treatment protocols, supervising education and dealing with quality controls.
"I'm very used to considering questions of how things work in the EMS system," he said.
He's looking to figure what happened in the breakup with Rescue Inc. to avoid future issues. He'd also like to have a mutual aid agreement with Rescue Inc. since it is headquartered in town and much closer than other agencies currently offering backup.
"We need to bring people together ... and try to work through some of the personalities and conflicts that popped up," he said. "That's a big deal. The financial implications of what the system is is important to the town budget, and the medical care aspects of the system are important to anyone who needs help in an emergency."
Reichsman said he feels board meetings and annual Representative Town Meeting are "pushing the envelope in terms of time commitment for people." Having been on the Finance Committee for five years, he described being comfortable chairing meetings and knowledgeable about Robert's Rules of Order. He also chaired the Windham County Democratic Committee from 1986 to 1989.
Regarding the use of the Community Safety Fund, Reichsman suggested the potential for connecting people with needed resources. Policing is "not the answer to every emergency in town," he said.
"I think everybody acknowledges that, from the chief down through the officers down on patrol through the rest of the community," he said. "There's a lot the police end up dealing with that's only marginally related to law enforcement. So relieving them of those responsibilities is necessary. It's not just a good idea. We need to do that."
Reichsman believes the Community Safety Review Process didn't focus enough on law enforcement itself. He's in favor of offering "super competitive" salaries to officers to recruit "people who want to be police officers and be the type of police officers we need in this town.
"I think it deserves prioritization in our budget," he said. "We really depend on those people and that's something that I think needs to be talked about in the context of public safety."
Reichsman supports upgrading cameras at the Transportation Center and is generally in favor of adding other security cameras downtown. Weighing civil liberties against catching criminals, he would chose the latter.
Adding a substation to the Transportation Center would likely have some benefits, Reichsman said.
"It's a little harder to imagine what the price tag might be," he said. "Until there's a proposal to consider, I'm reluctant to offer an opinion other than I think it's an interesting proposal I think we can look at further."
Reichsman believes drug use should be decriminalized, saying that people will do it whether or not it's legal.
"If you make that illegal, you end up causing illness and death from the social situations that you put people in," he said. "The actual substances themselves are not great but they're not as harmful as the social circumstances we make by making them against the law."
Society should help eliminate the bad aspects of what people are going to do anyways, Reichsman said. He wonders how town policies could be tweaked to advance decriminalization.
For the housing crisis, he'd like to partner with state representatives on ensuring new housing isn't discouraged in zoning and environmental requirements.
"I'm in favor of housing in already developed areas where there are services available, where there is transportation available, where cars aren't absolutely necessary," he said.
Reichsman said he would love to see housing developed along Putney Road along with improved pedestrian access. He stressed the importance of making affordable housing and providing housing for those experiencing challenges that don't allow them to participate in the housing market.
Citing news of Holton Home being repurposed to house Brattleboro Retreat employees, he suggested the potential for turning other unused buildings into housing for the homeless where services can be provided.
"If there were funding available," he said, "there might be places already existing where we could help with folks like that."
Reichsman said it can be difficult to balance all the concerns and issues in town.
"You just have to say, 'This is what we're going to do and make it work,'" he said.