A decade after Tropical Storm Irene pummeled Vermont, most traces of the devastation have faded from view as homes and roads were rebuilt and the landscape was allowed to heal. But for many, the memory of that historic storm is as fresh as if it happened yesterday.
Irene tore through Southern Vermont on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2011, damaging 500 miles of state highway, some 200 state-owned bridges, 3,500 homes, 11 town office buildings, five fire stations, several water systems and 90 public schools. Among the many landmarks affected by the storm were the Bartsonsville Covered Bridge in Rockingham, which was destroyed; the Latchis complex in Brattleboro, which was flooded and needed extensive renovation; North Star Bowl in Wilmington, also flooded and in need of extensive renovation; and Dot’s restaurant, a cornerstone of downtown Wilmington.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Cindy Coble looks at empty shelves that once held bottled water while shopping for storm supplies at Hannafords in Brattleboro on Saturday. Area businesses ran short of many essentials as residents stocked up ahead of the arrival on Sunday of Hurricane Irene.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Evan Cross, foreground, Greg Phillips, and others peer over the Elliot St. Bridge at the raging muddy water of the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Derrick Arbuckle watches from the top of the parking garage as the Whetstone Brook floods downtown Brattleboro on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Jordan Wright takes a photo of the swolen West River as it rages under the closed Dummerston Covered Bridge on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer The driver of a pickup truck does a fist pump after crossing a wide stretch of flooded roadway on Rt. 30 in Newfane on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Elissa Bhanti, owner of Adivasi, lays out fabric from her store to dry in the sun. Adivasi was one of the several businesses on Flat Street in Brattleboro that suffered severe flooding from Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer The Brattleboro Farmer's Market was severely damaged by the Whetstone Brook during the flooding from Tropical Storm Irene. A work party has been scheduled for Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to clean up the area and prepare it for Saturday which they plan to open as usual.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer A portion of the back of Whetstone Studios on Williams Street in Brattleboro has been completely washed away by flooding from the Whetstone Brook during Tropical Storm Irene.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Excavator operators clear large boulders from the main channel of the Ball Mountain Brook in Jamaica as cleanup continued Saturday from floods caused by the remanants of Hurricane Irene.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Signs and barricades alert travelers that Williams St., already restricted due to construction on the I-91 bridge, is fully closed following flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Emergency workers respond to the Old Grist Mill in Williamsville where John Walker was trapped while trying to salvage materials from the building after it was destroyed by Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Emergency workers respond to the Old Grist Mill in Williamsville where John Walker was trapped while trying to salvage materials from the building after it was destroyed by Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Workers from Gene Armstong Excavating remove the damaged mobile homes from Glen Park in West Brattleboro, Thursday morning. The mobile homes were severely damaged by the flooding of the Whetstone Brook during Tropical Storm Irene.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Tami Rabideau snaps a photo with her cell phone and Rocky Smith watches as the muddy water of the Whetstone Brook crashes spectacularly over the the last falls before joining the Connecticut River in Brattleboro on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer A car in a low-lying parking lot is left to fend for itself as the Whetstone Brook surgers out of its banks on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer An excavator operator pushes a large boulder out of the main channel of the Ball Mountain Brook in Jamaica on Saturday as crews work to repair the damage caused by floods from the remnants of Hurricane Irene.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Working at Jamaica's aid distribution center at the Jamaica Community Church on Saturday, Mary Parliman and Nancy Santilly sort through clothes donated for residents forced from their homes during floods caused by the remnants of Hurricane Irene.
Newfane Selectboard Chairman Dennis Wiswall shows where the water level was during Tropical Storm Irene along Wiswall Hill Road. On Wednesday, heavy rainfall threatened more flooding and wash out of roads.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer During a meeting of the West River Radio Club at Grace Cottage Hospital on Tuesday, member Mark Kracum, far right, describes the contents of a photo he took of Dot's Restaurant following the flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Irene. The club, with many members associated with Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Services, or RACES, turned their hobby into a vital community service by creating temporary radio networks for emergency responders in areas where normal communications had been wiped out during the flooding.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer C.J. King, right, a volunteer at Jamaica's aid distribution center at the Community Church, helps Dawn Slade sort through a pile of hats during the benefit bag sale on Sunday. Surplus clothing donated to the Hurricane Irene relief effort is now being sold by the bagful, at a suggested donation of five dollars per bag, with all proceeds going to the disaster relief fund. The sale continues today, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm with a break from 12:00 to 2:00.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Workers from Gene Armstong Excavating remove the damaged mobile homes from Glen Park in West Brattleboro, Thursday morning. The mobile homes were severely damaged by the flooding of the Whetstone Brook during Tropical Storm Irene.
Holly Pelczynski - Bennington Banner Volunteers and Members of the Tri-City Valley cats work together to renovate the Hoosick youth baseball/softball field after it was destroyed by hurricane Irene in 2011 The Town of Hoosick Youth Baseball / Softball field is one of our fields that will be renovated this spring as part of the "4 in 24" project, where 4 parks will be renovated in 24 hours.
KRISTOPHER RADDER — BRATTLEBORO REFORMER Volunteers people plant trees and other plants at the Karlan-Mason Green River Island, in Guilford, on Thursday, May 9, 2019. The island formed during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 when flood waters created a new river after some of the water flow was dammed up and then washed away the home that was on the land.
Guy Payne clears a hole of rocks as a tree is planted on Friday, May 6, 2016. A team of roughly 40 to 50 people gathered along the river banks of the Saxtons River, off Route 121 in Rockingham, to plant nearly 400 trees to expand the riparian tree buffer at a riverfront site that was heavily damaged by Tropical Storm Irene. Kristopher Radder / Reformer Staff
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer The Bartonsville Bridge in Rockingham completely washed away during tropical storm Irene.
Zachary P> Stephens/Reformer The Route 30 bridge over the West River in Jamaica was completely washed away during the Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer A portion of Dover Road in Williamsville was completely washed out during Tropical Strom Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer A portion of Sunset Lake Road was washed out during Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer A portion of Route 9 in West Brattleboro collapsed during Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Volunteers clear out damaged items from Adivasi on Flat Street in Brattleboro which was flooded by Tropical Storm Irene.
More than 20 people showed up on Wednesday to help Stan Lynde, owner of Lynde Motorsports, clean his shop after Tropical Storm Irene brought 4 feet of water through his business on Flat Street.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer People work to clean up the mess at Melrose Terrace caused by flooding from Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer A portion of the back of Whetstone Studios on Williams Street in Brattleboro has been completely washed away by flooding from the Whetstone Brook during Tropical Storm Irene.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen
Zachary P. Stephens
Zachary P. Stephens
Zachary P. Stephens
Chris Bertelsen
Zachary P. Stephens
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer After being severely damaged by the flooding waters of the Whetstone Brook during Tropical Storm Irene, the Whetstone Studio building has been partially rebuilt.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews from Tom Call Excavation demolish a building at Melrose Terrace, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, that was damaged during Tropical Storm Irene.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews from Tom Call Excavation demolish a building at Melrose Terrace, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, that was damaged during Tropical Storm Irene.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews from Tom Call Excavation demolish a building at Melrose Terrace, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, that was damaged during Tropical Storm Irene.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews from Tom Call Excavation demolish a building at Melrose Terrace, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, that was damaged during Tropical Storm Irene.
Chris Bertelsen
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer A portion of Dover Road in Williamsville was completely washed out during Tropical Strom Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Homes were severely damaged at the Glen Park in West Brattleboro by flooding from Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Paul Harlow of Harlow's Farm in Westminster turns a field of peppers that were flooded from Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Paul Harlow of Harlow's Farm in Westminster turns a field of peppers that were flooded from Tropical Storm Irene.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen
The foundation of Marlboro Collision was erased by the rushing flood waters of the Whetstone Brook caused by Tropical Storm Irene.
Newfane Selectboard Chairman Dennis Wiswall shows where the water level was during Tropical Storm Irene along Wiswall Hill Road. On Wednesday, heavy rainfall threatened more flooding and wash out of roads.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Governor Peter Shumlin, right, and Neil Lunderville land at Sonnax in Rockingham while touring the area to see the destruction from Tropical Storm Irene.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen
Josh Stilts/Reformer This is what remained of Dot's restaurant following the historic flooding and massive damage caused by Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformers Town workers repair damage to the area of Auger Hole Road in Marlboro caused by flooding from Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer A bridge on Auger Hole Road in Marlboro gets repaired following the damage from Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Work continues to be done on Dover Road in Williamsville after it was severely damaged from Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens
Josh Stilts/Reformer The Deerfield River moves lazily by as half of Dot's Restaurant, which was badly damaged when the river flooded during Tropical Storm Irene last August, is moved by crane Tuesday.
Holly Pelczynski - Bennington Banner Volunteers and Members of the Tri-City Valley cats work together to renovate the Hoosick youth baseball/softball field after it was destroyed by hurricane Irene in 2011 The Town of Hoosick Youth Baseball / Softball field is one of our fields that will be renovated this spring as part of the "4 in 24" project, where 4 parks will be renovated in 24 hours.
The Bartonsville Bridge in Rockingham completely rebuilt since Tropical Storm Irene. Kristopher Radder / Reformer Staff
KRISTOPHER RADDER — BRATTLEBORO REFORMER Volunteers people plant trees and other plants at the Karlan-Mason Green River Island, in Guilford, on Thursday, May 9, 2019. The island formed during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 when flood waters created a new river after some of the water flow was dammed up and then washed away the home that was on the land.
Guy Payne clears a hole of rocks as a tree is planted on Friday, May 6, 2016. A team of roughly 40 to 50 people gathered along the river banks of the Saxtons River, off Route 121 in Rockingham, to plant nearly 400 trees to expand the riparian tree buffer at a riverfront site that was heavily damaged by Tropical Storm Irene. Kristopher Radder / Reformer Staff
In Brattleboro, water spilled over the banks of the Whetstone Brook and flooded the downtown area. The Latchis complex, the Boys and Girls Club, and numerous other local businesses and organization were flooded out. A number of residential neighborhoods in the West Brattleboro area also saw considerable flood damage, including the Melrose Terrace senior housing development (many of them were relocated to the new Red Clover Commons apartments across town). Williams Street sustained so much damage that it had to be closed, and the Brattleboro Area Farmers Market had a majority of its booths washed away as the property turned into a giant mud puddle.
Public infrastructure in Brattleboro saw about $2.5 million worth of damage. Culverts, roads and bridges were all part of the tally.
“We had damages to the wastewater treatment plant and its outfall pipe,” Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland said after the storm. “Flat Street probably had something like a foot of mud on it the next morning.”
Wilmington was among the hardest hit communities in the state. Town officials quickly established an operations center in what was then the Twin Valley High School as flooding damaged most downtown buildings, including the fire department, police department and town offices. Route 9, doubling as Wilmington’s Main Street, was closed in several areas heading toward Brattleboro, shutting the Deerfield Valley off from the rest of the state for several days.
The Wilmington Police Department deployed officers to different areas of town, evacuating people from those areas, controlling traffic and directing vehicle operators to higher areas to try and get people out of harm’s way.
Not everyone was able to get to safety from the raging flood waters. A bench that overlooks the Deerfield River on South Main Street includes an engraving of an image of a young woman who died during Tropical Storm Irene.
“Our greatest loss remembered,” the inscription on the bench with the picture says. “Flood 2011.”
Ivana Taseva, a 20-year-old from Macedonia, was in a work program at Mount Snow at the time. She was travelling southbound on Route 100 near Twin Valley Elementary School with two other people when flood waters quickly enveloped their car. The other two people in the car made it to safety on higher ground, but Taseva was swept away.
Most of the flood waters seemed to recede almost as quickly as they rose after the rains subsided, but reopening the roads throughout Southern Vermont took longer. State road crews were able to get Route 9 from Bennington to Brattleboro reopened by Sept. 8.
Some of the smaller towns, like Wardsboro, remained isolated for days after the storm. Others, like Jamaica, lost the main routes into the village. The town of Halifax, which experienced millions of dollars of damage to its roads, reached out to stranded residents with food and water. The costs to repair Halifax’s infrastructure were more than triple the town’s allocation for road improvements.
Farmers in towns like Westminster lost half their crops. The Dutton Berry Farm estimated $75,000 worth of damage and feared for the retail end of the business right before the busy leaf-peeper season. Other farmers were forced to wipe out entire fields of organic produce that were contaminated with dirty water overflowing onto their properties.
On Sept. 1, the White House officially declared Vermont a major disaster area, which helped bring in more federal aid to the state. All told, the storm caused an estimated $850.54 million in recovery costs by 2013. Federal and insurance money assisted with about $733 million worth of damage in Vermont, where residents received about $117 million in federal aid.
The damage was considerable, but that was not the only memorable impression from Irene. The state’s rapid response and the way neighbors and communities pulled together in this time of crisis drew accolades from near and far.
Five years after the storm, then Gov. Peter Shumlin looked back with admiration for the way the destruction was handled. The government collaborated with the private sector, nonprofit organizations, volunteers and communities in the rebuilding effort following the storm. Shumlin said “endless people with the goodwill to rebuild” helped Vermonters rebuild their state in better shape than the storm found it.
“It was as bad a storm as any governor would want to confront,” he said. “I’m really proud of the way Vermont responded. I’ll never forget, we had some [National] Guard people from Carolina. A guy pulled me aside weeks later and said, ‘I’ve gone into a lot of catastrophic storm areas, but I’ve never seen people like Vermonters. They don’t wait for someone to come and do it for them. They just get to work.’”