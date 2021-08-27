Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

A decade after Tropical Storm Irene pummeled Vermont, most traces of the devastation have faded from view as homes and roads were rebuilt and the landscape was allowed to heal. But for many, the memory of that historic storm is as fresh as if it happened yesterday.

Irene tore through Southern Vermont on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2011, damaging 500 miles of state highway, some 200 state-owned bridges, 3,500 homes, 11 town office buildings, five fire stations, several water systems and 90 public schools. Among the many landmarks affected by the storm were the Bartsonsville Covered Bridge in Rockingham, which was destroyed; the Latchis complex in Brattleboro, which was flooded and needed extensive renovation; North Star Bowl in Wilmington, also flooded and in need of extensive renovation; and Dot’s restaurant, a cornerstone of downtown Wilmington.

In Brattleboro, water spilled over the banks of the Whetstone Brook and flooded the downtown area. The Latchis complex, the Boys and Girls Club, and numerous other local businesses and organization were flooded out. A number of residential neighborhoods in the West Brattleboro area also saw considerable flood damage, including the Melrose Terrace senior housing development (many of them were relocated to the new Red Clover Commons apartments across town). Williams Street sustained so much damage that it had to be closed, and the Brattleboro Area Farmers Market had a majority of its booths washed away as the property turned into a giant mud puddle.

Public infrastructure in Brattleboro saw about $2.5 million worth of damage. Culverts, roads and bridges were all part of the tally.

“We had damages to the wastewater treatment plant and its outfall pipe,” Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland said after the storm. “Flat Street probably had something like a foot of mud on it the next morning.”

Wilmington was among the hardest hit communities in the state. Town officials quickly established an operations center in what was then the Twin Valley High School as flooding damaged most downtown buildings, including the fire department, police department and town offices. Route 9, doubling as Wilmington’s Main Street, was closed in several areas heading toward Brattleboro, shutting the Deerfield Valley off from the rest of the state for several days.

The Wilmington Police Department deployed officers to different areas of town, evacuating people from those areas, controlling traffic and directing vehicle operators to higher areas to try and get people out of harm’s way.

Not everyone was able to get to safety from the raging flood waters. A bench that overlooks the Deerfield River on South Main Street includes an engraving of an image of a young woman who died during Tropical Storm Irene.

“Our greatest loss remembered,” the inscription on the bench with the picture says. “Flood 2011.”

Ivana Taseva, a 20-year-old from Macedonia, was in a work program at Mount Snow at the time. She was travelling southbound on Route 100 near Twin Valley Elementary School with two other people when flood waters quickly enveloped their car. The other two people in the car made it to safety on higher ground, but Taseva was swept away.

Most of the flood waters seemed to recede almost as quickly as they rose after the rains subsided, but reopening the roads throughout Southern Vermont took longer. State road crews were able to get Route 9 from Bennington to Brattleboro reopened by Sept. 8.

Some of the smaller towns, like Wardsboro, remained isolated for days after the storm. Others, like Jamaica, lost the main routes into the village. The town of Halifax, which experienced millions of dollars of damage to its roads, reached out to stranded residents with food and water. The costs to repair Halifax’s infrastructure were more than triple the town’s allocation for road improvements.

Farmers in towns like Westminster lost half their crops. The Dutton Berry Farm estimated $75,000 worth of damage and feared for the retail end of the business right before the busy leaf-peeper season. Other farmers were forced to wipe out entire fields of organic produce that were contaminated with dirty water overflowing onto their properties.

On Sept. 1, the White House officially declared Vermont a major disaster area, which helped bring in more federal aid to the state. All told, the storm caused an estimated $850.54 million in recovery costs by 2013. Federal and insurance money assisted with about $733 million worth of damage in Vermont, where residents received about $117 million in federal aid.

The damage was considerable, but that was not the only memorable impression from Irene. The state’s rapid response and the way neighbors and communities pulled together in this time of crisis drew accolades from near and far.

Five years after the storm, then Gov. Peter Shumlin looked back with admiration for the way the destruction was handled. The government collaborated with the private sector, nonprofit organizations, volunteers and communities in the rebuilding effort following the storm. Shumlin said “endless people with the goodwill to rebuild” helped Vermonters rebuild their state in better shape than the storm found it.

“It was as bad a storm as any governor would want to confront,” he said. “I’m really proud of the way Vermont responded. I’ll never forget, we had some [National] Guard people from Carolina. A guy pulled me aside weeks later and said, ‘I’ve gone into a lot of catastrophic storm areas, but I’ve never seen people like Vermonters. They don’t wait for someone to come and do it for them. They just get to work.’”