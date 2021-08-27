Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

WILMINGTON — The winningest soccer coach in Vermont could have held a water polo clinic on his team’s pitch as the season was getting started in late August of 2011.

“The soccer field lies in a flood plain. The water washed away four full-size goals and all our benches and one dugout — gone down the river,” Twin Valley varsity boys soccer coach Buddy Hayford said. “Once the water abated, there was mud everywhere. At the peak of the flooding, the water rose to the top of the mounted scoreboard by our benches, which is approximately 10 feet high.”

The damage from Tropical Storm Irene made the field unusable as silt, mud and muck from the overflowing Beaver Brook covered it and the goals/benches had vanished. The Wildcats would practice at the middle school in Whitingham.

“I remember the storm well, like it was yesterday,” said Hayford, who had heard about Irene when he and his wife were bringing their son to college in New York. “Strange thing to me was that it seemed like nothing torrential. It was steady and on top of already saturated ground. It was a disaster with the flooding.”

They would make the five-hour trip home sooner than expected.

“It turned out to be a smart decision as roads leading to our house high atop Ray Hill were washed out the following day,” Hayford said.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

The 4 to 7 inches of rain that fell between Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 filled the Deerfield River. Wilmington was completely cut off, with Route 9 and Route 100 closed due to road washouts.

PHOTOS: Irene and the aftermath

1 of 50

“Chris Sawyer was very helpful,” Hayford said of the Brattleboro Union High School athletic director who allowed Twin Valley to play its home games on Sawyer Field.

The Wildcats would make it all the way to the state semifinals that season, finishing with a record of 8-8-1. Colin Lozito ended up with a team-high of 14 goals and 10 assists that season, while keeper Sam Molner finished with 185 saves.

Twin Valley’s 2011 roster: Dylan Brage, Beau Doucette, Trey Cunningham, Gus Wing, Ricky Pereira, Kody Crosier, Xavier Wiseman, Hunter Therrien, Joel Gonzalez, Ben Greene, Eli Park, Colin Lozito, Cade Nesbitt, Dal Nesbitt, Jeremy Hunt, Keegan Reed, Tony Tarr, Dylan Johnson, Morrow Bernard, Wyatt Shippee, Jacob Hicks, Conall Sullivan, Oscar Smith, Hank Sweeney, Sam Molner.

Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.