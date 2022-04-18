BRATTLEBORO — Around the tri-state region on Sunday, many residents seemed to experience four seasons in one day, with sunshine, rain, wind, snow and even hail.
It’s those kinds of events that ISeeChange, a community climate and weather journal, is asking people to document.
“Spring is a wild kind of ride naturally,” said Julia Kumari Drapkin, CEO and founder of ISeeChange.
She said anyone who wants to report the wild weather from the weekend is welcome to do so and it might be a nice introduction to the online platform.
“We’re gathering as many stories as we can from as many communities in New England as we can,” she said. “So we would really love to hear from everyone.”
The platform is not restricted to what is happening or what just happened, she said.
“If you had cloudburst events from last year and people have photos and stories, tell us who, where, what.” she said. “You can post anything from the past. That is very helpful.”
The data that ISeeChange is compiling is being used by both the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Regional Integrated Sciences and Assessments Program, the state of Massachusetts and the Climate Consortium for Urban Risk in the Northeast.
Any state, town or government agency that wants to get more involved should contact her at julia@iseechange.org.
“It’s not just about what happens,” said Drapkin. “It’s the impacts to you personally. So, did you lose a car? Was your basement flooding? Could you get to work? Those kinds of details are really critical. And photos of flooding are always very, very, very helpful.”
Currently, the ISeeChange platform can only accept photos and stories, but she expects soon it will be able to accept videos, too.
ISeeChange is especially interested in collecting data about heat events and the impacts of drought on the Northeast, she said.
“And not just the problems but what they’ve been doing to maybe adapt to the new conditions and socializing solutions.”
As part of the data collection, the Boston Museum of Science is hosting New England Climate Stories exhibit, which opened earlier this year and will run through the fall. The project will compile the stories and photos, which can then be used to foster regional climate initiatives and planning.
On April 30 and May 1, the Museum of Science will host Rise Up Climate Weekend, which includes hands-on activities, live presentations, climate conversations, a Heat and Health Fair, and more.
Drapkin said ISeeChange data has helped generate over $24 million in climate resilience investments to low-income neighborhoods.
“The thing about climate impact models is that it gives us our best guesses in terms of who’s impacted where, during what kinds of events, and what is really prominent during flood events and what’s very prominent during heat events,” she said. “ISeeChange allows cities, utilities, engineers, climate modelers, and researchers to ground their truth. Residents are uniquely able to say ‘Hey, yes, this happened here, at this intensity and it impacted me in these ways.’”
Officials can use that data to best assess how and where to address the impacts of climate change and find the best financial resources to build resilience in their communities.
“It’s really important for us to know what’s happening and where and to build infrastructure that can provide resilience and a degree of safety,” said Drapkin.
Much of the data will be kept private to protect contributors, she added, but if enough people in a town or county submit enough contributions, ISeeChange will reach out to officials to show how they can use that data in their own planning.
“The data is most powerful when it’s used by local officials for infrastructure planning.”
ISeeChange is a community and climate dialogue platform for co-designing 21st century climate and infrastructure solutions. ISeeChange’s engagement and data software tracks impacts, validates models, facilitates co-design, and learns through crowd-sourced data and dialogue. The ISeeChange user community spans 118 countries with municipal, engineering, utility, and education clients in Miami, Boston, New Orleans, and Ontario.
Contributors are able to see general information about what’s going in next door, around town or even 100 miles away, said Drapkin.
“If you wanted to click on Boston, you would just type in ‘show me settings from Boston.’ And you would be able to see everything that anyone in Boston has submitted.”