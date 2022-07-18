NWS.jpg

The National Weather Service's hazardous weather outlook called for potential damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes across Bennington and Windham counties tonight.

 National Weather Service screenshot
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The National Weather Service's hazardous weather outlook called for potential damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes across Bennington and Windham counties tonight.

There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms tonight, as well, the Weather Service said. Heavy rain is likely in such storms, which could lead to flooding and possibly isolated flash flooding; expect conditions like this in urban areas and places with poor drainage.

The Weather Service said there's a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday.

Some elevations below 1,000 feet could expect heat indices to reach the mid 90s to near 100 degrees though Thursday. 