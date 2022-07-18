The National Weather Service's hazardous weather outlook called for potential damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes across Bennington and Windham counties tonight.
There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms tonight, as well, the Weather Service said. Heavy rain is likely in such storms, which could lead to flooding and possibly isolated flash flooding; expect conditions like this in urban areas and places with poor drainage.
The Weather Service said there's a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday.
Some elevations below 1,000 feet could expect heat indices to reach the mid 90s to near 100 degrees though Thursday.