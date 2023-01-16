WINHALL — It is the season for schools everywhere to develop, deliberate on, and sometimes agonize over budgets. As boards try to decide what will stay and what will go before they put their final draft before the taxpayers, it might be easy to forget about the independent schools in the area that need funding to keep their doors open, too.
Fortunately for one such independent school, the Mountain School at Winhall (MSW), there is help out there from the community it serves. MSW, which serves about 65 students K-8, received two grants recently – one for $6,500 from the Nellie Mae Education Foundation, and another for $2,500 from the Windham Foundation.
MSW also received a boost from the proceeds of their recent screenings of the latest ski film from Warren Miller Entertainment, “Daymaker,” hosted at Stratton Mountain School. It’s through fundraising efforts like this that MSW is able to improve the school experience for their small community of students.
“Our school has historically been super creative, parents have been very involved,” said Jeanne Meyer, secretary of the Parent Association at MSW, who was sure to mention the contributions from everyone that makes the fundraising possible. “The school itself and the board have been very involved in looking for ways to bring in resources and additional funding to make the school extra special.”
The grant from the Windham Foundation, which states on its website that it “strives to preserve Vermont’s rural way of life,” will be applied towards after-school programs at MSW.
These programs include the Rocket Club – where students get to build and launch their very own rockets – STEM Club, Basketball Club, and last but certainly not least, visits from Troy, N.Y.-based Uncharted Wild, which gives students the opportunity to interact with exotic animal species, particularly reptiles and arachnids.
“Not only do after-school offerings play an important role in expanding child-care options for families, it is also a way to increase exposure to different skills and knowledge that are not part of the daily curriculum,” said Erin Harris, assistant head of school at MSW, via email. “It allows for more cross-grade interaction and community building within the Mountain School.”
The grant from the Quincy, Mass.-based Nellie Mae Education Foundation, focused on advancing racial equity in public education across New England, is offering help to an independent school by funding professional development for staff and faculty at MSW. The grant will be used to bring in the Full Story School to give a six-part workshop in the spring.
“The Full Story School is a group of two women who work with educators in how to do effective, collaborative, anti-racist education with young people,” explained Harris. “This education will be an important part of our institution learning and growing as it relates to racial justice and doing anti-racist work in our role as educators.”
MSW, now in its 25th year serving Winhall, Bondville, Stratton and surrounding areas, fills an important role in the mountain towns. As is the case in many rural communities in Vermont and elsewhere, there is no public school in the immediate area.
“What’s really important about an independent school like the Mountain School, it does serve a very diverse socioeconomic community. That’s what makes it kind of special,” said Meyer. “It’s also all the more important that the community help us make the most of our school.”
“It does take a village,” she later added.