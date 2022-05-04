PUTNEY — After 20 years of service, Sen. Jeanette White is stepping down at a time when she sees some unfortunate elements at play.
The decision, White said, was “very, very hard because I dearly love this. What I love about it is the policy, working on policy and working with different perspectives on the same issue and trying to come to the best solution on that issue by listening to many perspectives.”
However, White said she’s finding “some of the incivility and unwillingness to listen to people who have different opinions that has invaded our national politics and society in general is beginning to have an impact on Vermont politics.”
“What I found is there’s less and less interest in getting into hard policy work because it’s hard to do policy, and more and more, ‘I have the answers and I don’t have to listen to you because I know I’m right,’” she said. “When you’re a policymaker, you can’t have that attitude. I’m finding there’s more of that advocacy and activism in legislators than I think there should be.”
Legislators come with beliefs, opinions and positions on issues, White said, but they can’t hold on to those. She noted there’s no compromise for lawmakers when it comes to certain issues, such as marriage equality.
White said she’s finding people will vilify others if they don’t share the same opinion. And that’s something she doesn’t want to stick around for.
At one point last year, White came under criticism for a comment deemed to be racially insensitive. She previously explained she was trying to make a point about whether, if the state was going to prohibit the use of the “panic defense” in cases based on gender or orientation, whether it would also prohibit that defense in attacks on other groups of people.
“What if I’m the nice little white woman, and I get attacked by or I think I’m getting, not attacked, but a Black man is coming on to me and I say, it just made me so nervous that I had to shoot him?” White said at the time. She later acknowledged how the comment was hurtful.
After that, White said, there were people who were less willing to ask hard questions and they worried their words “might be misinterpreted or not correct.”
“That is not how you make policy,” she said.
White is no stranger to challenges over the years. She and former Sheriff Keith Clark championed a project aimed at bringing a detention center to Bellows Falls that faced a lot of opposition before it was pulled in 2016.
White recounted when she and her colleagues at the Statehouse began looking at allowing medical marijuana dispensaries. She said at the time, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare didn’t want to take it up due to its controversial nature and political ambitions.
White said she asked advocates and opponents to attend committee meetings with their list of issues.
“We addressed every single one of them,” she said, and the program ended up being the best in the country. “I believed strongly we needed to have dispensaries.”
White said every issue should be approached the same way: listening with respect to everyone weighing in.
“Don’t ask me why I got pegged with being the pot queen,” she said. “That was never my intent. I just knew our ‘War on Drugs’ didn’t work.”
White said the more recent bill to roll out retail cannabis sales involved putting trusted people on the Vermont Cannabis Control Board.
For White, there are a lot of issues she’s proud of working on over the years, including election reform. Someone told her she has a lot of victories but she credits the collaboration in committees.
White said she loves the issues that come up in the Government Operations and Judiciary committees. But she also enjoys a lot of the other things she has done as a senator.
“I will miss almost everything about it except the wrangling and the politics and the grandstanding,” she said. “I might be an old sucker but I’m not ready to retire.”
White said she plans to partner with Drew Hazelton, head of operations at Rescue Inc., on making the emergency medical service system in Vermont “more sustainable so they aren’t constantly on the verge of collapse.” Policy prevents her from being paid for lobbying for a year after her term ends Dec. 31 but she can still be an advocate.
Her hope is to continue working with Brattleboro Housing Partnerships, where she currently participates on special projects.
“I think they’re an amazing organization and they have an amazing staff,” she said.
White said her husband doesn’t like it when she’s up in Montpelier but he hated it when she was home on Zoom all day long when things went remote due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She looks forward to gardening at home and embroidering quilts or clothes.
In February, White had a serious fall on the ice. When she returned to the Statehouse, she had to be pushed around in a wheel chair.
“It was just a very bad muscle bruise,” she said. “It took me a long time to recover then, saying, ‘Wow, your body needs to slow down. Your body needs to not be constantly pushing.’ Because if I fell down again, it took me eight weeks in order to really recover.”
White said she hasn’t even thought about endorsing any of the candidates for the two open Senate seats she and Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, D-Windham, will be vacating. Balint is running for U.S. Congress, seeking the post held by Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., who is looking to take over the U.S. Senate seat Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., is leaving for retirement.
White plans to leave notes in her desk and those of her committees’ chairpersons, suggesting what they should be paying attention to and imparting some lessons she learned over the years. She hopes to keep in contact with whoever the two new senators are from Windham County.
Wichie Artu and Nader Hashim, former state representative, will face off in the Democratic primary in August. Rick Morton, chairman of the Windham County Republican Committee, is running as a Republican. Brattleboro Select Board member Tim Wessel, an independent, also is a candidate.
While she didn’t endorse anyone in the interview Wednesday, White said she’s not worried about her successor.
“I’ll miss it desperately,” she said. “And I know people say this all the time but it has been such an honor to do this for 20 years.”
White said she likely made everyone in Windham County mad at her a time or two or five, but she’s glad she could serve the community in this way.