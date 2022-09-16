BRATTLEBORO — A multiphase project at St. Michael's Episcopal Church is aimed at making the building more energy efficient and taking proactive steps to address climate change.
In a recent statement, the church said it is "gearing up for its leadership role in working toward an energy-sustainable future."
Recently, it held an open house in the rectory yard to present its "Building Hope for the Earth" campaign and interactive information stations featured representatives from solar, roofing, and heating and cooling vendors supporting the project, such as Norwich Solar, ARC Mechanical and Phoenix Roofing.
The Rev. Mary Lindquist said the original slate roof from 1853 still covers the church and the need to replace it has been known for many years — it has started to leak, and it's too heavy for the structure. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic after people came out of lockdown, she recounted, the topic came up, and there was a desire to "do something bigger."
"People felt strongly about doing meaningful things for the world," she said. Members of the congregation wanted action that would address "some of the climate crisis we're experiencing."
Lindquist credited Cary Gaunt, congregation member and former campus sustainability director at Keene State College in New Hampshire, with having the vision of the church becoming 100 percent free of fossil fuels by 2030, with all of its energy needs of the building met through clean renewable power via solar panels, and then providing another 10 percent of solar power to the community.
"It's been so gratifying," Gaunt said of the congregation's response. "I've been really stoked. What a great congregation, pretty aware of social and environmental issues, which is one of the reasons I'm really proud to be part of the congregation."
Lindquist said the new capital campaign will get the church partway to its goal: The roofing will be replaced and insulation will be added to the new roof, and then solar panels will be put on top of the rectory and the church. Most of the heating system will be replaced with heat pumps and mini splits.
"Then we are going to have to reassess," she said, as electricity needs are anticipated to be higher for the new heating equipment.
To get all the solar power envisioned for the project, the hope is to raise more money to invest in a solar array and piece of property. Lindquist also suggested the possibility of someone donating land to meet the 110 percent goal.
Fundraising is underway for the roof, solar panels, mini splits and heat pumps. The goal is get $800,000.
So far, $660,000 has been pledged, donated or provided via grants.
"We're so happy," Lindquist said. "It's a relief."
Information about the campaign can be found at stmichaels-vt.org/capital-campaign. Calls also can be made to the church to request a brochure and pledge form.
Lindquist said the roofing project is scheduled to begin Oct. 3, followed by solar panels. She anticipates the mini splits and heat pumps will be installed early next year.
At first, Lindquist worried about committing to the work without having all the money lined up.
"It was a little crazy, but we had a lot of faith that this project would speak to people," she said. "At the open house, I talked to a bunch of people who told me they felt really bad about the climate crisis. We all feel terrible about what's happening. So many people want to do something concrete."
Lindquist said the campaign provides an opportunity to those who cannot do something in their own home or apartment to contribute to help address climate issues.
"The other hope is that we can get people excited and show them a way they can also do things in their own homes to get less dependent on fossil fuels," she said.
At the open house, Gaunt dated her first climate change project back to 1989. She said it had been "when we just started to realize the gravity of what we called then global warming."
"And now today, we as a global society and certainly in Vermont, are really waking up to the fact that we're in a full blown, global climate crisis," she said. "And frankly, it's far worse than what we could have possibly imagined back in 1989. Decades of inaction or limited action, kicking the can down the road, have just really led us to this critical moment."
St. Michael's, Gaunt said, "is courageously stepping up as a beacon of hope in responding to the climate crisis, which we all know is not just an environmental crisis, but it's a human justice crisis, as well."
"It's pretty ambitious, pretty exciting, and it's something that you can actually do at your home or in your own workplaces," she said. "We started by reviewing all the information we had in-house from the previous big renovation project, and we updated it with a really comprehensive energy audit."
A lot of the money raised for the project will be recouped through future energy savings, Gaunt said. She commended the early donors for their generosity.
"I live frequently in the place of despair, but being here tonight and being part of this project has given me abundant hope," she said.
Gaunt views the extra 10 percent in the solar power goal as an "earth tithe." Typically, she said in an interview, a tithe for church is recommended to be 10 percent of a person's income.
Gaunt also noted how the project is looked at as a way to help the community during a time of changing climate and unpredictable weather. She said the church can become a cooling station once the mini splits are installed.
Since the project is a community effort, Gaunt believes a lot of people are showing support.
"I think what has happened is that the idea and the commitment has really gotten into people's hearts," she said. "I think that, from having worked in different sectors, what's beautiful about St. Michael's is what in some cases ... is a political issue or a monetary issue, here it's a moral issue."
When it comes to addressing the climate crisis, Gaunt said, "so many entities are dragging their feet and not moving forward." She hopes St. Michael's will be on the forefront of the faith sector starting to get involved.
"We hope to educate other churches and other small businesses that this is attainable now with the incentives and the commitment people have," she said. "I'm excited because I see us as a beacon of hope and change, and I think we need more of those examples. ... We as a faith sector have been really slow to respond."