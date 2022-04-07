BRATTLEBORO — Recreation program directors are having a hard time filling summer jobs known for being more fun than others and typically held by local students.
Carol Lolatte, director of the Brattleboro Department of Recreation and Parks, said she’s getting some applications for lifeguard and water safety instructor positions “but not enough at this time.” She’s not having any trouble finding camp counselors.
The town hires five seasonal staff members for maintenance jobs but only about two had applied as of Monday. These employees take care of fields and parks, clean the pool and pick up trash.
A full-time park maintenance position has been open for about a month now. The person who held the job retired Friday.
“We’re not getting any applicants,” Lolatte said.
As a new incentive, the department is offering a stipend at the end of a successful summer that will cover the cost of a course needed for becoming a certified lifeguard. Lolatte estimates the courses run between about $300 and $400.
Lolatte reached out to local high schools and colleges to try to recruit students for the jobs. The department also is offering pay that is higher than minimum wage.
Normally, Lolatte has three water-safety instructors. At the time of the interview Monday, she didn’t have any.
“Swimming is a lifelong skill,” she said. “From my standpoint, it’s very important to be taught at a young age because anyone can go on a board or in a kayak or a canoe and it can tip over.”
Lolatte said she needs at least four more lifeguards.
Heading into the summer, positions have been advertised in the Reformer. Lolatte said she also “hit the social media scene.”
Applications are typically due by April 1, then interviews occur the first and second week of April. More time will be needed this year. Besides interviews, staff trainings also are required.
The pool is scheduled to open June 18. Lolatte said upcoming water safety courses are available at local YMCA centers.
“I can’t open the doors at my pool and say, ‘Swim at your own risk,’” she said, describing how area campers come to swim at the pool daily, and the swim team holds practices and meets there. “It has a trickle effect on many things.”
Lolatte said she’s not alone in facing staffing woes.
“It’s bigger than just Brattleboro,” she said. “I’ve been in this chair a long time and I’ve never been in the position to have to reach out far and wide like this.”
Darlene Smith, parks and recreation director for Chesterfield, N.H., has no counselors on board yet and only a couple of lifeguards.
“No one is applying,” she said Monday. “I started a waiting list for my camp because I started getting nervous. Ideally, I need eight counselors but I could run with six if I had to, but I’d prefer to have eight.”
Having eight counselors gives Smith more flexibility to allow counselors to take vacation time.
“The only position I don’t need anyone, which is a blessing, is my snack shack where the admissions are,” she said. “Luckily, I have confirmed all those spots.”
At the snack shack, Smith will hire employees as young as 15. But for counselors, she seeks 19- and 20-year-olds.
A good friend of hers works at a radio station and plans to put out ads about the jobs. Smith also emailed Keene State College, took to Facebook and has other friends reaching out to potential staff.
“We just can’t compete with the places like Walmart and Target,” she said. “They start at $15, $16, an hour.”
Smith said no one has asked her about pay, and one former employee plans to stay at Target because she already works there and can do it year round.
“It makes sense,” Smith said, “because this is only seasonal.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, swimming lessons haven’t occurred at Ware’s Grove Beach in Chesterfield. Someone who formerly taught lessons there has been trying to recruit people to bring the program back but hasn’t had any luck, Smith said.
Worse comes to worst, Smith said the beach could open without lifeguards because it’s on a lake. People would swim at their own risk.
Putney Town Manager Karen Astley called public pools “an asset to any town.” Every year, she said, the town struggles to employ the appropriate number of lifeguards.
“Year to year, it is not known if the same guards will return,” she said. “Two years ago, our pool did not open because it required repairs and COVID-19 rules were questionable. Those potential guards took positions at other pools. We were unsure if they would come back to Putney.”
Last summer, Putney made a commitment to opening the pool once repairs were completed in late June. Astley said it was a challenge to secure lifeguards in such a short period of time.
The town was awarded a Vermont Afterschool Summer Matters grant, which allowed it to pay for life guard certifications.
“The incentive seemed to entice young people to apply,” Astley said. “From my experience, there always seems to be a ‘wave’ from one year to the next. You have an abundance and the next year you struggle to have enough people. There is no crystal ball or science. Time is always against us.”
Astley considers communication between municipalities to be important. Sharing of resources may become normal for municipalities if public pools can’t be staffed, she said.
Putney applied for another Afterschool Summer Matters grant and town staff are currently contacting lifeguards from last year to see if they will return. The pool is expected to open to the public in mid-June.
Beverly Wright, manager of the Putney pool and American Red Cross lifeguard instructor, received about five requests for new lifeguard training this summer. In the past, she’s had classes of more than 16 people.
Seth Deyo, recreation director for Vernon, said he’s “fairly comfortable” with the number of applicants for maintenance and front desk staff. He’s struggling to find lifeguards and water-safety instructors.
“It’s a very real challenge,” he said.
Normally, departments in different towns communicate and send applications each other’s way. Now, Deyo said, they all seem to be in “the same boat.”
“There aren’t staff looking for more hours,” he said.
On outreach and incentives, the recreation board in Vernon discussed potential ideas but hasn’t reached a full consensus. The department will offer to pay a portion of the cost to be certified, however, Deyo recognizes the need to be consistent with staff.
“While the need is there, I need to treat all staff with equal opportunity, as well,” he said. Asked about whether bonuses might be provided to returning staff, he said, “We’re considering just about everything at this point.”
Typically, the department likes to have nine lifeguards. Currently, the count is at five.
“With vacations and everything, that number of five does not work,” Deyo said.
For the first time in his experience, not a single person new to the role of lifeguard inquired or submitted an application. And wanting to bring back swimming lessons after two years without them due to COVID-19, the department only has one potential part-time instructor, which doesn’t allow for the program to start up again.
Lolatte suggested anyone interested in learning more about open positions should reach out to her or other program directors.