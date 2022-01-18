WILMINGTON — After being rescheduled due to extremely cold temperatures the day before, Winterplace hosted a serious shindig Sunday.
"It's a beautiful day," said Meg Staloff, program coordinator for Wilmington Works. "We got dogs, we got people, we got sleds -- it's going on."
Dozens of people showed up to the first ever Winterplace Festival. Staloff didn't count heads but called Sunday's turnout "pretty good."
Winterplace is the name of the field behind the Old School Community Center, where programming and activities have been planned since last year when the downtown organization Wilmington Works secured an AARP Winter Placemaking Grant. More funding from the grant source added more programming this year.
The Duct Tape Derby was hosted by BSA Scouts from Troop 461 and sponsored by WW Building Supply. Participants were judged by distance and creativity.
Children created an ice structure with buckets of frozen water collected before the event. Nearby, Jeff Day of Ice Designs crafted an ice sculpture of a deer.
S'mores were made by a camp fire, and hot chocolate and other concessions were made available. Twin Valley Elementary School's fifth graders sold food.
A storytime event was planned if enough children could stop sledding or playing other games for a few minutes. There was no shortage of activities.
"We saw a Facebook ad," Bill Colvin of Bennington said after he pushed his daughter Mia, 5, on a sled. "It looked like fun."
Staloff noted that not much snow has fallen yet this winter. She said the hill designated for sledding was selected because it sits behind a building providing shade to keep snow around longer than other areas, and attendees were importing snow from different parts of the field when bare spots began to show.
Credited with help putting on the festival were the Rotary Club of Deerfield Valley, Pettee Memorial Library and Deerfield Valley Community Partnership.
"I appreciate their efforts and how they try to organize outdoor activities in the community," said Scott Salway, who serves on the Dover Select Board and works out of the community center. "They're awesome."