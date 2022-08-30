BRATTLEBORO — A 37-year-old Wilmington man charged with a multiplicity of crimes over the past three-and-a-half years was ordered held on $1,000 bail following a hearing in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Misbah Abdul-Kareem was back in court on Tuesday after he was caught leaving a home that was not his with a beer.
Judge Michael Kainen noted it was particularly disturbing because Abdul-Kareem had just been released from jail 24 hours before the incident after being held for 53 days on burglary charges that were filed in early July in Bennington County. Kainen noted of the many infractions Abdul-Kareem has been accused of is going through people’s cars to rummage for change.
“Going into somebody’s house, even if it’s just to get a beer, can provoke a far more dangerous situation,” he said. “And the state legitimately has concerns.”
Throughout the hearing, Abdul-Kareem mumbled and commented on the proceedings.
Mimi Brill, supervising attorney in the Windham County Public Defender’s Office, said a competency evaluation has been in the works since June.
The many crimes Abdul-Kareem has been charged with include grand larceny, unlawful trespass, violating curfew, violations of conditions of release, possession of a controlled substance, petty larceny, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, negligent operation of a vehicle, and larceny from a motor vehicle.
“This felony offense, like the burglary in Bennington, is different in kind from the other situations where defendant has been going into cars and stealing change,” said Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein. “Defendant, in fact, went into an occupied dwelling yesterday.”
Gartenstein also noted, as did Brill, there have been requests pending for competency evaluations in all of Abdul-Kareem’s cases.
The best way to get an evaluation done, insisted Gartenstein, was to have it done in jail, though the state was not requesting he be held pending an evaluation. Gartenstein said that state was requesting $1,000 bail because of Abdul-Kareem’s flight risk.
“It certainly isn’t his fault that it’s taking this time for [Dartmouth Medical] to do the evaluation,” responded Brill. “That doesn’t mean that Mr. Abdul-Kareem should sit in jail awaiting the evaluation. ... He is very concerned about going back. He will show up to court when he supposed to ...”
“I don’t know what the heck I was even thinking ... that didn’t make sense to me,” interjected Abdul-Kareem. “I’m still confused. I was laying in the mud, I had mud on my shirt and stuff and it doesn’t make any sense to me.”
“There’s definitely clearly an issue,” said Brill.
“I started realizing that brain, that abnormality, could have gotten to me in a weird way,” continued Abdul-Kareem. “When I was in there, something was to happen to me in my sleep. And I felt like I was diagnosed with a tumor that was stuck in the right cheek of my buttocks.”
“Going into the jail clearly was a situation that has not helped his mental state,” said Brill as her client continued to mumble.
“I do note that he doesn’t have significant financial resources and may be unlikely to be able to post bail,” said Kainen, who agreed a $1,000 bond was appropriate. “In terms of his character and mental condition, he’s been unable to follow conditions that the court has set in the past.”
Brill insisted that an evaluation occur within the next week or two.
“For him to have waited 53 days and not have an evaluation and deteriorate the way he has ... it’s just wrong,” she said.