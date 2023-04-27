KEENE, N.H. — Presidential candidate Nikki Haley said the United States is in “a world of hurt.”
“I’ll talk to you about where we are right now,” the former ambassador to the United Nations and former governor of South Carolina said at a meet and greet at Tempesta’s Restaurant in Keene, where she spent nearly 20 minutes giving a speech and about 15 minutes answering questions. “It’s not great.”
Expressing disappointment in the $31 trillion deficit and the debt ceiling being raised, Haley blamed President Joe Biden but also Republicans for approving spending. She suggested reform to benefits without taking away what has already been promised to Americans.
Haley pushed back on being characterized as a warmonger.
“My husband is in the military. I don’t want him going to war anywhere,” she said. “Our job is to be so strong nobody wants to go to war.”
Haley raised concerns about students lacking proficiency in educational subjects even before setbacks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the participation of transgender athletes in high school sports.
Calling for strengthening border security and cracking down on immigration, Haley said her administration will “catch and deport — not catch and release.” She said she’s pro life and supports access to contraceptives.
Recalling words she shared with South Carolinians when she became governor, Haley said, “No more whining. No more complaining. Now, we get to work.”
Haley said she’s most worried about “this national self loathing that is happening in our country.”
“I was elected the first female minority governor in history,” said Haley, an Indian American. “America’s not racist. We’re blessed.”
Republicans “focus on lifting up everybody,” Haley said. “But in order to do that, we need a new generational leader. We’ve got to leave the drama and the baggage behind us. We have too many issues to deal with.”
Haley described Keene as “a small, sweet town” and praised New Hampshire residents for their authenticity. Powers should go back to the states, she said.
“If you really want to save our country, it’s going to take a whole lot of courage, courage for me to run and courage for every one of you to remember: Don’t complain about who you get in a general (election) if you don’t play in this primary, because it matters, and we need someone who can win a general.”
Alluding to his age and health, Haley said another four years of Biden will mean Vice President Kamala Harris will become president. Haley, 51, faced criticism over comments she made earlier this week suggesting Biden will not survive a second term.