DUMMERSTON — For Ron Svec, it’s been an honor and a pleasure to serve his community as a veterinarian.
“I am so very grateful for all that I have been able to do, with all of the people I have met and I have helped or that have helped me, for all of the wonderful creatures I have met along the way, and the opportunities life has provided me along the way,” said Svec, who is wrapping up his 37-year career at Vermont New Hampshire Vet Clinic in East Dummerston. “I have truly been blessed.”
Before Svec signed on to the clinic in 1983, he was finishing up his veterinary studies at Kansas State University. Between his junior and senior year, he performed two “externships,” one working with breed mares in New York, and the other at the clinic in Vermont.
In New York, the veterinarians worked with the mares “dawn through the night.”
“They worked all the time,” he said. “I could see they didn’t have a lot of time for family life.”
And speaking of family, Svec’s brother was in Cavendish, building a house and that’s how he ended up in Dummerston.
“He was making it himself out of red oak, post and beam,” said Svec. “I wanted to be part of that project.”
And while the clinic was looking for a new veterinarian to replace Dave Baldwin, the founder of the clinic who was retiring after 30 years, staying in Vermont was not in his plans.
“To be honest, my plan was to graduate and look for work out west ... Montana, Wyoming, Colorado,” he said.
Svec went back to Kansas for his senior year, but what stuck with him was advice from Clyde Johnson, an equine specialist at the clinic, who urged Svec to enjoy his job, but also to enjoy his time with family, away from the job.
“It was all about the quality of life you lead as well as doing a really good job,” he said. “He wanted us to take our work seriously, and take fun seriously, too.”
Svec finished up his senior year and returned to Vermont, where he built a house and with his wife, Priscilla, raised two daughters, Hannah and Tori.
“I have never regretted staying here,” said Svec. “It’s a great place to raise a family. A great community, a great state. It’s been nothing but ideal all these years. I am very grateful.”
When Svec started, half of his time was spent on the road, checking on farm animals. The other half the time, Svec was working with small animals, developing an expertise in avian medicine and in exotic animals.
“I’m getting paid to drive around this beautiful countryside, meeting wonderful people and taking care of their animals,” said Svec. “It was pretty special.”
Over the years he has had many notable experiences working with animals, including a camel and a chimpanzee, who were both then living at Santa’s Land in Putney.
“I went up to the chimp and he reached out and grabbed my finger, looked me in the eye. It was an amazing experience.”
He also spent nearly a decade as a trail veterinarian on the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
“I was one of many trail vets who got leap frogged by plane to the various checkpoints as the race progressed,” said Svec. “I loved the adventure of it.”
He no longer travels to Alaska, though.
“I find myself not as tolerant of the extreme cold as I used to be,” he said, though he does miss flying around Alaska, meeting people and working with the dogs.
One thing he plans to continue to do is coach girls varsity soccer at Brattleboro Union High School, what he calls his “second career.”
“I’m still keeping my coaching job, too,” said Svec, who has worked his way up from coaching JV at Dummerston 17 years ago. “I love it. It’s more than coaching and teaching the game. It’s more than athletics. It’s about self-esteem and self confidence, social skills, communication, patience and perseverance.”
Svec also did a lot of wildlife rehabilitation work, often working with Fred Homer, a raptor specialist, and Patty Smith, who focuses on mammals.
In retirement, he hopes to explore on bicycle the trails and backroads of the area and he hopes to spend more time paddling in as many ponds, marshes and lakes as he can.
“I also want to do more fishing with friends with the boat that I inherited from my brother, whom I loved dearly and passed away unexpectedly almost two years ago,” said Svec.
He also hopes when the pandemic is over to travel out west to visit Hannah in Utah and Tori in California, and make some stops at some of the national parks, too.
He knows he will miss his co-workers at the clinic.
“They all recognize what our mission is. It’s not just medicine. It’s caring.”
He will also miss his clients and their pets.
“I love working, not just with the pets,” said Svec. “I love the people. I want them to feel welcomed and cared for, just like their pets. You have to care for not just the pet, but the person, too. Everyone that I helped and had the pleasure to have worked with has been so important to me.”
Svec can’t speak highly enough of his veterinary assistant, Bonnie Jillson, who’s been with the clinic since 1988.
“She has been a godsend,” said Svec, adding “I couldn’t have done it without Bonnie, Fred and Patty.”
Most importantly, he said, he couldn’t have done it without his wife, who took care of their daughters while he was out on call or away in Alasks.
“Priscilla has been such an awesome source of encouragement and support throughout my careers as both a vet and a coach,” he said, “not to mention her emergency assistance at times to help hold an animal or be my assistant in a night-time emergency surgery when we lived at the house at the clinic.”
Svec, who is a few years older than his wife, a physical therapist in Putney, plans to take it easy the over the next few years until she retires, too.
“We have 30 acres here,” he said. “I love being the steward of the pond, the fields and the forest.”