WESTMINSTER — It’s “officially amazing!”
The Guinness Book of World Records has made it official: Bellows Falls Union High School senior Ariana Wunderle of Rockingham has set a world record in high-heeled tightrope walking.
Wunderle, 18, set the record on May 16 during an event at the high school’s Holland Gymnasium. Her record is 639 feet, 7 inches (194.983 meters).
Wunderle has been performing on the tightrope since she was a child, and has performed with the Vermont-based Circus Smirkus for years.
This latest performance was a fundraiser for the circus.
“I wanted to send an update and let you all know that as of May 26, 2022 at 6:40 AM I received an email from Guinness that I am the official world record holder for the farthest tightrope walk in high heels!” Wunderle wrote in an email Tuesday evening.
She said she would be getting a physical copy of the world record certificate from Guinness in two to four weeks, according to the company.
Wunderle, who comes from a circus family, thanked the New England Center for Circus Arts for the wire and equipment, and BFUHS for the facility and “supportive audience, my amazing witnesses and timekeepers, to the donors to my Circus Smirkus fundraiser and to every friend and family member who supported me through this long journey.”
“None of this would have been possible without the amazing support!” she wrote.