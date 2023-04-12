BRATTLEBORO — Underwater welding can be a bit like meditation, said 19-year-old Travis Sweetser, a recent graduate of Hinsdale, N.H., High School.
"It's peaceful. It's quiet," he said. "Sometimes you can't see three inches in front of you. So you're pretty much doing everything in the dark. Just breathe in slowly."
During a phone call from a job site in Wyoming, Sweetser said he started welding in 11th grade through the Extended Learning Opportunities program at the high school.
"I'm watching pressure gauges for some inflatable plugs we put in," he said.
Sweetser is working for Midco Diving & Marine Services out of Rapid City, S.D.
One of the tasks Midco is often called upon to accomplish is cleaning out and repairing municipal water tanks, like the one Sweetser is working on in Wyoming.
Through the ELO program, Sweetser spent two years welding with J & J Trailers and Truck Equipment in Winchester, N.H.
"I loved it," he said, but he wanted more than welding trailers all day.
After high school, Sweetser received his certification from the Commercial Diving Technologies Institute, in Hudson, Florida.
"I'm certified to 300 feet," he said, though he added that his intent in enrolling in the ELO program was just to become a welder, not necessarily an underwater welder.
"I wasn't a scuba diver," he said. "I hadn't dove at all. I was just trying to do something different and grow with."
After receiving his underwater certification, Sweetser spent about five months working for M&K Commercial Diving out of Gilsum, N.H., before taking the job in Rapid City.
He'd like to move a little closer to home, but for now, he's glad for the chance to perfect his skills.
"I do like to work on the water tanks because it's not the same one every day," he said. "And I love the travel aspect. I get to see places that not a lot of people get to see."
Being away from the town you grew up in isn't always easy, though, he said.
"I do miss my family quite a bit. But this I can do while I'm younger and maybe after I get a little more experience, get a job a little closer to home."
Sweetser said one of the things that makes it a little easier being away from home is the camaraderie of the crew he works with.
"They've become like family and we look out for one another," he said.
Sweetser said students at Hinsdale High School are lucky to have the Extended Learning Opportunities program, which is run by Program Coordinator Karen Thompson.
"Miss Thompson connects with each of the students and it makes it feel less like a school and more like a home," he said.
In addition to Thompson, Sweetser thanked J & J owner Jason Cardinale and welder Shawn Floran for their guidance and training.
"The ELO program brings a bunch of different opportunities to school so that each student can get some in-depth experience to see if they like it or not," he said. "It's also about putting yourself in an uncomfortable situation, step out of your comfort zone to see if it's worthwhile."