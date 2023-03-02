BRATTLEBORO — Jaci Reynolds is dropping out of the race for the Windham Southeast School District Board.
In an interview Thursday afternoon, she cited "a very difficult personal situation" and urged community members to elect Kim Price instead.
"I won't be able to serve," Reynolds said. "It has just rendered me, I think, incapable of giving the board the amount of focus it really needs, and I know Kim is fabulous and ready to give the board the right amount of focus it needs. So it feels like the right thing to do."
Price and Reynolds are both on the ballot for a three-year seat representing Brattleboro on the board in the March 7 election in school district towns, where absentee voting already has begun. If Reynolds is elected and declines to serve, the board will need to appoint someone else.
Reynolds served on the board for a year in 2020 and 2021. Price had been on the Brattleboro Town School District Board before a merger resulted in the creation of Windham Southeast district.