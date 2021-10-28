JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville General Store will be closing.
A staff member confirmed the news Thursday but an owner declined an interview.
“From my understanding, it’s about product supply,” said Gretchen Havreluk of Jacksonville, who serves as economic development consultant for the town of Wilmington and helps with economic development efforts in her town. “You know, companies are having difficulties getting drivers. When they have a driver they’re not going to sell it to a little store that doesn’t do the quantity that a big supplier like Shaw’s is going to do. And prices of everything are just going up astronomically, you know, they just can’t sustain it.”
Havreluk said the store is selling meats at the same cost it’s purchasing them and it will not be Z any more deliveries.
“They’ve done a tremendous job with that store,” she said. “I’m so impressed with the product they were putting out. I went there for lunch a lot and they’re just great people. I wish it was different.”
Heather Hebert and Jason Klump began operating the store in 2019.
“They had a few normal months before the pandemic hit,” Havreluk said. “They’ve been swimming through this pandemic, which has been really rough. They were keeping their employees safe even though it was costing a lot more to run their business during the pandemic.”
Havreluk called the news “sad.”
“The store has been going for a hundred some odd years and to not have that is going to be difficult for our community,” she said. “It’s a community gathering space.”
Havreluk believes updates to the unemployment and welfare systems could help with labor issues driving many of the current economic woes in the U.S.
A post on the store’s Facebook page last week gives a glimpse of the challenges facing the store.
“We have received a call to alert us that Hood would not be delivering milk this week,” the post states. “They do not have enough drivers to bring our order.”
The store said it received “reports from other vendors about major cuts in products.”
“Now, we wait and see what else is or is not delivered today,” the post states. “This is extremely disappointing and difficult for all of us here at your community store. I thank all in advance for refraining from the negative statements. We understand that these situations are not easy on you. We hope that you can understand that the price increases and difficulty obtaining products is taking a big toll on this staff as well.”
Store owners are finding it more difficult now than a year ago to find products, according to the post, which calls prices of available items “nothing short of nauseating, not to mention pretty tough to afford.”
“I am sorry that this is happening, to all of us,” the post states. “We love you!”
In a comment thread on a separate post, the store confirmed it would be closing. Community members responded, saying they were saddened by the news.
“The Jacksonville General Store, as I’ve read from their post, is a 158-year, continuously-run general store and it’s very important for a lot of members of our community who either don’t have transportation or just choose to stay and shop locally,” said Jenepher Burnell of Jacksonville, who lives right next to the store. “To see it close is going to hurt our community a great deal. I see the traffic that stops there. It’s a very busy store.”
The meat counter’s reputation “goes far and wide,” Burnell said. She sees customers coming from from Colrain, Mass., Wilmington and Dover.
“Heather and Jason have done a great job, with more prepared meals than we have ever seen,” Burnell said. “They were on top of the pandemic issues, catering to the customers every way possible with ordering online, delivering to cars. I can’t tell you how many trunks I saw open up to receive packages from staff, or cars coming up and grabbing their brown paper bags from the steps in the early days of the pandemic. They bent over backwards and did it with a smile on their face. So it’s great loss.”
Havreluk said Hebert and Klump own the building so it is unclear what they’ll do with the space in the future. Community members, who rallied to find new owners for the store in 2019, are planning to thank them for their service during the pandemic.