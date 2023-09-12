JAMAICA — Local officials held their second big meeting with a Federal Emergency Management Agency representative following the damage from Vermont's historic storm in July.
"We have begun the scoping process," Select Board Chairwoman Jessica Pollack said at the board meeting Monday. "That means a genuinely painstaking process of this team who meets with various members of the FEMA organization to review each and every project, and each and every item of information, including the physical size, area, nature, cost, longitude, latitude, a location, status and all in the terminology and format of FEMA."
As of Tuesday, the group had reviewed four projects together.
Site visits are part of the process. Pollack said she and Jamaica Road Foreman Keith Hazzard "got a sample of that in the review of the projects on Smith Road and Old Route 8 on a nice, hot, sweltering day."
"We have a pretty solid handle on the projects and their scope, although maybe some refinement in terms of additional [mediation], which is work that goes beyond simply returning the area that's being repaired back to pre-flood," Pollack said. "That so-called 'mediation funding' is potentially available."
Projects are being scoped during a 60-day period and approval rests with a point person from FEMA assigned to work with Jamaica. Approval will be needed from a higher level if projects are pushed out beyond that time frame.
Another scoping meeting is scheduled in Jamaica for Thursday.
FEMA topics will be warned on Select Board agendas for the foreseeable future. This is intended to discuss how the town is approaching projects deemed necessary as a result of the July 10 storm.
Board member Greg Meulemans counted at least 30 projects needing attention around town after the storm. On Tuesday, the board opened bids for three of the bigger projects.
Smith Road in East Jamaica "was pretty much taken away," Meulemans said, describing the road as being "nowhere back to normal." The board accepted a bid from Ameden Construction to replace a culvert and line the riverbank with riprap for $210,000.
Old Route 8 suffered "significant undermining along the riverbed, so below the road," Pollack told the Reformer. The street was filled with debris.
A stabilization project for Old Route 8 is going back out to bid, breaking the request for proposals into two separate pieces in case FEMA funding isn't available for a portion deemed to be beyond pre-flood restoration.
Debris removal, putting down riprap and vegetation seeding are one piece. Another involves extending an existing slope to maintain the proper separation between the river and road.
Local officials don't yet know what will be reimbursed on top of restoring infrastructure to pre-flood status, such as the slope project on Old Route 8. The hope is to have more information at the next board meeting.
"We need to undertake smart projects so the town doesn't have to be doing these exercises every year," Pollack said Tuesday. "We have to be looking forward."
On West Windham Road, Meulemans said, "a bridge and an approach to a bridge were taken out." A flood mitigation project involves putting down riprap and reducing the grade of the road to lessen pressure from stormwater.
"So basically we're going to really enhance and strengthen the road bank but it'll be at a lower surface than it is now," Meulemans said. "People in the area have said that that's historically the way it was designed, and I don't know when it reverted."
For the project, the board accepted a bid from Hunter Excavation for $62,100.
In support of property owners affected by the storm, Jamaica is working on applying for grant funds through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service. At least nine properties were affected by the storm.
A regional floodplain manager was scheduled to review areas in town on Tuesday including Depot Street and Factory Street.