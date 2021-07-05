JAMAICA — The Jamaica Select Board has a decision to make about the Depot Street bridge, and that decision could cost taxpayers between $154,000 and $423,000.
Laura Stone, a civil engineer with the state of Vermont, told the board Monday night the lower cost would be for rehabbing the current bridge, which is owned by the town and is almost 100 years old, and the higher cost would be for a new bridge just upriver from the current location.
“The Select Board can choose which direction they want to head in,” said Stone. But, she said, the board needs to make a decision before the end of the summer if it wants the bridge work to be done in 2024. A late decision could push the start date out a year, said Stone.
In 1998, the state approved the Historic Bridge Programmatic Agreement, which requires a preservation plan for all the state’s truss bridges. It also requires a rehabilitation plan.
The Depot Street bridge, or Bridge 32 as it’s listed, was designated a historic bridge at the time, when rehabilitation was estimated to cost $100,000 and a replacement for $890,000.
Because of the agreement, the federal and state governments pay for most of the work, provided the town agrees to pay for the maintenance in perpetuity.
Rehabilitating the old bridge, which is owned by the town, is expected to cost a little more than $3 million, of which the town is on the hook for 5 percent. If the board settles on a new bridge, it would be responsible for 10 percent of the expected $4.2 million cost.
Stone said the cost of the project is just an estimate and it could go up if anything is found during test borings for a temporary or permanent bridge upstream.
She also said the board could just vote to close the bridge altogether, but that’s not realistic, as there are five homes on the other side of the West River. The bridge is also the only way to get a vehicle to Jamaica State Park.
The Depot Street bridge, at 165 feet, is a single span Pratt through-truss, made of steel with a wooden surface for vehicles and pedestrians. It was built in 1926 and is rated satisfactory, said James.
The scoping plan was finished in May and included a listening session last December.
Several alternatives were considered, including no action, rehabilitation to an 8-ton, 15-ton and 20-ton load design, or a new bridge.
The no action alternative means the bridge can continue to exist as is for another 10 years or so with no maintenance.
The scoping report recommended the 20-ton load design load, which would allow town vehicles, such as fire trucks, to get across the bridge, as well as septic and fuel trucks and timber equipment.
The bridge is currently posted for 8 tons, said Project Engineer Sean James, of Hoyle Tanner.
“The deck itself is in terrible condition,” said James.
According to the scoping report, many of the runners for vehicle traffic are no longer secured to the deck and have “splitting, punky areas, gouges and chunks missing.”
Some runners are also missing, said James.
The timber deck itself has mildew and fungus growth, states the report, with some boards detached from stringers and other boards starting to rot.
“There’s not been a lot of maintenance in recent years other than deck replacement,” said James.
The bridge rail is beat up too, with light rusting and minor bends where the rail connects to the truss. It could also use a paint job, states the report.
The steel structure itself is showing “light section loss, minor pitting and rust scaling,” especially at connection points.
The abutments on which the bridge rests are made of stone blocks with a concrete pad between the blocks and the bridge. Those pads will require replacement, said James.
There are also archaeological considerations, said James, including a large multi-component Native American site that is located slightly north of the bridge.
Rehabilitation work would include removal and replacement of the wood decking and runners across the entire deck with Glulam Beams, Douglas Fir dimensional lumber layered and laminated together with moisture-resistant structural adhesives.
Other repairs include installation of a timber curb at the edge of the deck, removal and replacement of all existing stringers and repair or replacement of miscellaneous damaged members. The bridge would also be cleaned and repainted and a portion of the truss bottom chord replaced.
James said rehabilitating the bridge could extend its lifespan by 50 to 75 years, depending on regular maintenance, though the deck would need to be replaced before then.
If the board decides on a new bridge, the old bridge will be closed to vehicles and the town would be responsible for maintaining it.
If the board decides to rehab the existing bridge, a temporary bridge will go in upstream. That portion of the project will cost about $400,000 and the bridge would be removed when the job is done and the area restored.
The current bridge also provides access to the “toe” of Ball Mountain Dam, where water exits the reservoir.
“The Army Corps of Engineers has expressed concern that Bridge 32 is the sole ‘practical’ access to the toe of the Ball Mountain Dam since access to the base of the dam from the top is very steep,” states the report. “In the event that emergency repairs are needed, the ACoE has requested a bridge that can carry a minimum [20-ton] load. They are also concerned about the ability to utilize the bridge for possible construction loads for their Ball Mountain Dam project.”
Joel Bluming, one of the town’s representatives on the Windham Regional Commission, said rehabbing the bridge or building another one with the same dimensions doesn’t leave room for heavy equipment to get to the dam to make repairs.
Andy Coyne, a member of the board and also a rep with the Windham Regional Commission, said the Army Corps of Engineers has been uncommunicative about its plans for repairs to the dam.
He said at one time, the Corps was ready to put a bridge across the river and start work on the dam but then funding was rescinded.
Bluming said the last time he heard from ACE, a representative said they would build their own temporary bridge at a cost of about $500,000.
“I don’t understand why there isn’t communication with the Army Corps to get that money incorporated in a bridge they can use too,” he said, adding it appears the federal and state governments were working against each other.
“Ultimately, this is a town-owned structure,” said Stone. “It would make sense to have that conversation with the Army Corps.”
Beth Gosselin, chief of public affairs for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, told the Reformer she is unaware of rescinded funding, as mentioned during the Select Board meeting, and that ACE hopes to have funding to work on the toe of the dam in 2024.
Gosselin also noted that at Ball Mountain Dam, as with most other earthen dams, a small amount of seepage is expected.
“However, safety is our top priority and we have methods in place to ensure the dam remains in a safe operating condition at all times,” she wrote in an email to the Reformer.
Gosselin said the Corps hopes to work with the town and the state to design a vehicle access to the bottom of the dam.
“Currently you can only access the base of the dam on foot, UTV or bicycle,” she wrote.
Gosselin also noted that there is work currently going on at the dam, which explains the low water level in the reservoir.
“The construction refers to the replacement of the flood control gates at Ball Mountain Dam,” she wrote. “An inspection of the gates showed excessive wear, which is typical in gates manufactured in the early 60s.”
Gosselin wrote that the lower water level is to ensure the safety of construction workers as they replace the gates.