JAMAICA — Simply put, Jamaica Old Home Day is all about celebrating the community and its history.
"I'd love to say it's an annual thing but it's not," said Karen Ameden, president of the Jamaica Historical Foundation. "It just takes a lot to pull a team together each year."
Ameden said getting volunteers since COVID-19 has been difficult. She recalled the last event occurring in 2019.
Jamaica Old Home Day is scheduled for Saturday.
"I'm quite excited about it, but we're also very appreciative of everyone who keeps pulling this town together after the floods, not just Jamaica, but other towns as well," Ameden said. "We pull together every time and take care of one another and it's really, really nice."
Old Home Day started in Vermont after the Civil War.
"All these young men who were in the Civil War saw there was a lot more to life than life in Vermont and rocky hills," Ameden said. When former Vermonters started moving to other areas, "the state of Vermont said, 'Let's do an Old Home Day.' Many towns in the state participated in this, trying to pull people back to Vermont."
Ameden called the effort "extremely successful," as it brought in tons of attendees. However, they left and returned to their lives in other places.
Jamaica sent about 10 percent of its population to the Civil War, Ameden said. She noted the town was the first in Vermont to have an abolitionist society.
"It's something to be quite proud of," she said.
Things in Jamaica for a time were "really, really good," Ameden said, "then in the 1920s and '30s, we had these devastating floods ... very much like [2011's Tropical Storm] Irene, each one of them devastating not just Jamaica but the state of Vermont."
A small number of sources for income in Jamaica, the Great Depression and two world wars created tough times for residents. Ameden said life in Jamaica changed with the development of Stratton Mountain Resort and dams, which ushered in jobs.
This year's Jamaica Old Home Day is dedicated to Bob O'Brien. He was raised in town and served on many committees.
A walking tour of all the homes and structures in the village will be fun, Ameden said. Information will be posted in front of each building, bridge or structure, even if it's no longer there.
There will be an appreciation ceremony starting at 2 p.m., where representatives of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will speak.
Ameden said the group will "talk to people about the flooding and how the dams work."
"When we had this flooding and people were hearing that the dams were breaching, they were scared," she recounted. "Some people were thinking the dams were going out and that wasn't the case at all. The dams were operating exactly how they were designed to operate."
State Rep. Laura Sibilia, I-Windham-2, Select Board Chairwoman Jessica Pollack, Town Administrator Mike Tuller and Paul Fraser also will speak. Fraser served as the town's emergency management director during the recent flooding and Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.
Trucks and equipment will be on display from the fire department and Rescue Inc. Drew Hazelton, chief of operations at Rescue and West River Valley native, will speak.
Ameden said the day will include "a fabulous quilt show."
"Quite a few folks donated some of their older quilts they passed down through their families and some newer quilts that have been made that will be displayed in the Town Hall," she said.
Jamaica will celebrate its first poet laureate, Erica Bowman, who will read her work at 2 p.m. She wrote "a wonderful poem about the flooding we had this summer, a very fitting poem," Ameden said.
Due to permitting and the flagging of traffic required, a parade was deemed too cost prohibitive.
Musical performances include The Buzzards from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ken and Julie Olsson from 1 to 2 p.m., the American Legion Band from 3 to 4 p.m. and Luminous Crush from 4 to 5 p.m.
A treasure hunt is planned behind the former Muzzy's Store, across from West River Provisions.
"We will have some metal detectors," Ameden said. "People can bring their own if they like. We'll have a seeded plot for them. They will find treasure."
Children's activities will take place in front of the Jamaica Memorial Library. Jamaica Historical Foundation's museum will be open. Attendees can press apples for fresh cider.
Ameden anticipates the Crowninshield family, which has deep roots in town, will be having a reunion.
A fundraiser will be launched for a display to be created in front of the original firehouse in town, next to Jamaica Community Church, where a 1862 historic hand pumper will be stored. The church owns the building and is working with the historical foundation on the project.
Ameden said the groups haven't determined a price tag yet. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be sold at the church as part of the fundraiser. The Pizza Burrow and Jamarbeque also will be selling food.
Bowman and Rob Willis will be setting up an escape room through Jamaica village. Ameden said there will be riddles, clues and puzzles as part of the activity, which will be free on Jamaica Old Home Day.
"Rob and Erica will keep this up for a long time ... so we're really excited about that," she said.