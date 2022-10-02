JAMAICA — Invasive plant species on a town-owned greenspace on Water Street will be removed and the land will be mowed before winter comes.
Last week, the Select Board approved an approximately $1,500 proposal from the Water Street Committee for the project. Some neighbors have worried about creating a hangout spot and losing privacy.
Erica Bowman of Evernest Designs, committee member, said the committee was formed to find consensus "on a plan for the maintenance and ongoing success of the lot on Water Street."
"There are some existing grasses and woody plants on the site," she said.
The committee created a map using available data and identified several invasive plants in the field including black locust and knotweed. Bowman said the goal is to get the land into "a place of sustainable management, using the softest touch we can but also bringing something additional to the site in terms of a greater diversity of plant species in the meadow for the purposes of not only just general beautification but for pollinators and wildlife to enjoy."
Plans include the maintenance of a buffer from two neighbors who had privacy concerns about the project, and the removal of existing plant materials and weeds. Another potential phase presented to the board would involve preparing the soil then seeding it for new plants to grow.
For seeding, the cost could be about $5,400 depending on the methods and seeds used. However, committee members said grants and donations might be available.
Board Vice Chairman Andy Coyne, an adjacent landowner who has been vocal about his opposition to the project and was the only board member to vote against the funding measure, said he's "outnumbered" on wanting to remove the invasive species but not mow the grass.
"We're not master gardeners," he said. "We know there's one hell of a root system in there right now that if the water did come up, it would slow down for a little while."
After Tropical Storm Irene in August 2011 destroyed four homes on Water Street, the town became owner of the land as part of a hazard mitigation buyout. As part of the deal, the property cannot be developed.
Coyne said he's not too worried about the project fiscally, however, he noted the town will need to hire someone to maintain the field on an annual basis. Board member Tom Tolbert, also a neighbor to the property, called the $1,500 price tag "a drop in the bucket compared to the town's budget."
Coyne asked if there was any way the project could be completed without mowing.
"It is a necessarily evil at least initially," Bowman said.
Another motion approved the board, with Coyne abstaining, will have the committee return with a proposal for getting to the next phase of the project. Bowman expects the process could take three years to conclude.