JAMAICA — About 25 volunteers, between the ages of 11 and 83, dug into dirt over the course of three work days to help make the Jamaica Community Pollinator Project a reality.
A solo effort started in 2021, soon after Jacki Brown moved into the house that adjoins the town-owned lot on Water Street.
"The lot was overgrown and I thought it would be good to do something nice to commemorate the four homes lost in 2011 to Tropical Storm Irene, on the 10th anniversary," she said.
Homes belonging to Brett and Jodi Morrison, David Kaneshiro, Karen Hardy, and Tracy Payne and Julia Genatossio, were destroyed during the storm. The town took over ownership of land after a 2014 buyout mandating no development occur on the property.
In the early summer of 2021, Brown tilled a 300-foot stretch of land. She also spread manure and planted wildflower seeds. She said she didn't have a water source, only had a little help, and the weeds ended up taking over the property.
"It was a good effort but honestly, not very successful," she said.
Two years later, Brown decided to try again. She requested permission from the Select Board to create the garden. The board asked her to form a committee and return with a formal plan.
Brown said the members of the Water Street Land Use Committee "all bring something of significant value to the project." As chairperson, she's kept things moving forward in what she called "a surprisingly involved and time-consuming project, also, thankfully very rewarding."
Members of the committee include Brown, landscape architect Erica Bowman, Anne Connor, Select Board member Kate Ullman, certified environmental educator and Brown's son Riley Brown, and master gardener Chrisman Kearn. Connor is credited with securing two grants for the project through the Vermont Community Foundation's Spark Connecting Community program and New England Grassroots Environment Fund.
The committee recommended preserving the land as a natural habitat, removing invasive species and establishing a pollinator meadow. The board approved the plan and partially funded the project.
"The idea was formed over time, not only because wildflowers are pretty, but because native wildflowers provide nectar for insects and birds who then spread pollen that causes flowers to reproduce and to bear fruit," Brown said. "This, of course, provides food for other animals, and for us humans. So, especially since it is us humans who are doing a lot of destruction to pollinator habitats through overdevelopment, use of pesticides, and pollution, it seems only right that us humans invest time and space for creating and preserving these invaluable ecosystems. The fact that these biodiverse pollinator meadows are beautiful is an added bonus."
At the work day on June 18, The Buzzards performed. Three generations of the Kaneshiro family participated in the planting.
Kaneshiro, 83, came with his two grandchildren, and his daughter and son. He lives in Townshend and leased homes six times since his house was destroyed.
"The plantings were right exactly where the houses were supposed to be," he said in an interview. "I was amazed by how many people showed up. I was the only one who lost a house."
Kaneshiro said he had been hoping to see some of his former neighbors but he's glad to see "something going there." He showed community members how some of the plants are where his front porch had been.
"The whole place looks really different," he said. "For the people who weren't here for Irene, I said, 'You've got to use your imaginations. There were four houses here and they were not small houses. They were big houses.'"
Kaneshiro recounted heated discussions with the Select Board when the Federal Emergency Management Agency dropped out of the buyout after a long wait. Ultimately, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development took on the project.
"It was an experience," Kaneshiro said. "It changed my life."
Native wildflowers with "a variety of seasonality" were selected for the garden, Bowman said.
"There were some that bloomed early, some that bloomed late, and grasses within to hold the whole place together," she said. "And because it is a wildflower meadow, it actually helps to have a grass sprinkled here and there so that when you look at it as a whole, it feels like a grassy meadow, and it helps it not look like a messy perennial garden."
Bowman said plans include "some initial weeding just to try to keep the competitors from taking over."
"Any time you enrich the soil, like we've done with manure, and make it stir up the seeds," she said, "there will be new plants arriving."
Plugs were chosen over seeds partially because they take less time and effort for planting.
The plan is to have the meadow mowed annually to keep invasive locusts from returning. Bowman pointed out some of the knotweed had already come back since the meadow was mowed this year.
At the time of the interview, members of the committee watched some of the first butterflies visiting the meadow after the planting. They expect to see more birds and bees in the space next year.
"You really can bring life to the landscape just by changing the plants," Bowman said.
She's noticing more people are moving away from the "traditional American lawn" and understanding how their properties are "a part of the greater ecosystem."
"Anything we do for the insects is also affecting obviously the birds and then the mammals and everything," she said. "Creating an environment that's actually feeding the ecosystem is necessary for protecting the whole larger landscape and larger ecosystem."
Bowman said Brown "did an outstanding job leading the project."
"It's been a lot of work, honestly," Brown said.
"It's great though," Tolbert said. "It's so awesome to have it done."
Financial donations came from the Weybridge-based nonprofit Bee the Change, Chrisman Kearn, Brown, and Brown's partner Tom Tolbert, Betty Jones, Select Board Chairwoman Jessica Pollack, Ullman, Peter Andrus and Maureen Kirkpatrick. In-kind contributions came from Bowman, Landscape Constructions, Andy and Polly Schmid, Tommy Daignault, Connor, Michael Longo Tree Services, Brown Enterprises, Our Mother's Garden, Dan Lucier, and G and Ali Gotgart.
Updates will be provided at facebook.com/jamaicapollinators.