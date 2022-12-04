JAMAICA — Plans for a town-owned greenspace on Water Street are moving forward.
Invasive species will be removed in the spring to avoid bothering any wildlife setting up nests, then wildflowers and "pollinator-friendly flowers" will be planted. A temporary irrigation system will be set up for the project.
Last week, the Select Board approved allocating $3,904 to continue with plans proposed by the Water Street Land Use Committee. At the meeting, committee member Anne Connor said the Select Board committed $1,500 in late September toward removing invasive plants and brush from the 2-acre parcel on Water Street with "the goal of creating an intentional wildflower and pollinator meadow on the site."
"Having talked with members of the public, especially the joining neighbors, we realized that it was important to maintain the heavier vegetation toward the back to retain privacy and some flood protection for those neighbors," she said. The wooded back area "would also serve as a sanctuary passage for wild animals. We know there are bear, turkeys, deer and foxes back there."
Connor said the committee promised to return with "a more comprehensive plan" for the project after getting approval for ridding the property of invasive species. The committee will be seeking additional grant funds from the state to help with invasive species removal from the stream bank.
Connor said the committee decided against proposing to turn the whole field into a wildflower meadow due to cost and the need to plow the entire field down then keep it empty for many months.
"We came up with a scheme ... that we called ribbons," she said. "And the nice thing about this shape is that it's kind of organic looking."
Connor said the ribbons will take up about 5,000 square feet or about 25 percent of the planned meadow area.
Altogether, the project is estimated to cost $10,760, including equipment, supplies and fees. About $2,475 is anticipated from in-kind donations.
The committee hopes to fundraise and get volunteers to help with upkeep and mowing.
"The goal for this project is self sustainability," Connor said, "after the initial startup funds requested."
After Tropical Storm Irene in August 2011 destroyed four homes on Water Street, the town became owner of the land as part of a hazard mitigation buyout. As part of the deal, the property cannot be developed.
Board Vice Chairman Andy Coyne, who has been vocal in his opposition to the project as a neighbor and board member, did not attend last week's meeting. He has raised concerns about the property turning into a park or place for people to congregate and the potential for more costs to pop up.