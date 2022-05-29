JAMAICA — A petition calls for the town to keep vacant properties on Water Street in their natural state but other residents would like to see the greenspace cut back and invasive species removed.
"The area is now a haven for deer, birds, turkeys, fox and bear," the petition states. "Taking away the vegetation that has been established will be detrimental to wildlife and adjoining property owners.”
After a buyout involving the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the land on Water Street where four homes destroyed in Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 formerly sat is owned by the town and is meant to be kept as greenspace.
The petition, which has 43 signatures, came up at last week's Select Board meeting. Some town officials are looking at it as advisory.
"I see both sides of it," Town Clerk Sara Wiswall told the Reformer, recounting how there's hope to make the area more aesthetically pleasing but concern that the land could become a "hangout spot."
Last year, the board approved a wildflower garden and the planting of five trees at the site. Other ideas also have been proposed.
At the meeting, Jackie Brown said she moved to the neighborhood in 2020 and has noticed it is a popular place for pedestrians to walk.
"Looking out my window, I was noticing how the land is not very attractive, at least in my view," she said.
Brown said she was unsuccessful in her attempt to turn the property into a pollinator garden with the help of volunteers, then Karen Ameden of Jamaica received approval to plant the trees as a memorial to the homes taken away in the flood. Landscape architect Erica Bowman of Jamaica also became involved.
Bowman identified that there were many invasive species on the property and a management plan should be created, Brown said.
"If we don't address the invasive species, they will take over," Brown said. Bowman's management plan "will maintain the habitat ... responsibly."
Grace Coyne, who has lived adjacent to the property for about 54 years, expressed concern about the cost to the town and the effect on wildlife.
The board voted 4-1 to establish a committee of interested parties to explore what can be done to address the invasive species at the site. The committee is expected to make a recommendation to the Select Board that takes into consideration the wishes of the adjacent landowners.
Board Vice Chairman Andy Coyne, who is married to Grace Coyne, told the Reformer he voted against forming the committee because of the large number of residents who signed the petition. He also signed it.
The property sits between the homes of Coyne and board member Tom Tolbert. Coyne said he's all right with removing the invasive species but not cutting back the brush.
"I've been on the board going on eight years and I've gotten more calls and more concerns about this than everything else combined," he said at the meeting. "What is the big deal about that property on Water Street?"
Board Chairman Greg Meulemans said he believes the interest has to do with the town's ownership of the land.
"This Select Board has a hard time saying no to anything," Andy Coyne said. "This is a real friendly Select Board."