JAMAICA — The town is looking for its next treasurer, acknowledging there are “big shoes to fill” after the death of Terri Bills Garland.
“That was a really big loss for the town,” said Susan White Ahl, librarian at the Jamaica Library. “She knew her stuff. She knew what she was doing. She had good relationships with people. She had a wealth of information.”
Ahl said when she was hired as librarian, Garland became a point person for her about budgeting and other matters.
“She was really helpful to me,” Ahl said.
Garland, 59, of Wardsboro, died unexpectedly in March at her home. She was born in Townshend, attended Wardsboro Elementary School and graduated from Leland & Gray High School in Townshend, according to her obituary. She also had worked as manager of the Townshend Auction Gallery and Lawrence’s Smoke Shop, and treasurer for the town of Stratton.
Her family said she liked to keep to herself.
“She enjoyed her dog Ember, going to Casinos, Vegas trips and vacations with her sister Jackie,” her obituary states. “She enjoyed watching birds especially Cardinals and Humming Birds and spending time with her family.”
Select Board Chairwoman Jessica Pollack honored Garland at a board meeting in March.
“Her dedication, her smarts, her strength and care were evident in everything she did,” she said.
Garland served Jamaica since May 2011. She “knew the town, treated people with professionalism and care, and supported the town with efficiency and effectiveness,” according to a news release that notes the “big shoes” to fill in her absence.
At a special Select Board meeting on April 5, the town formed a search committee. The committee is made up of Ahl, Pollack, lister Pat Meulemans and citizen volunteers John Beagan, Ed Dorta Duque and Tom Tolbert.
The committee seeks to find and recommend candidates for the role of town treasurer/delinquent tax collector.
Suitable candidates would hold a bachelor’s degree or equivalent knowledge and experience in business administration or accounting, preferably with additional experience in a municipal setting.
Candidates should excel at customer service, problem solving, communication, working independently and also within a team. The position requires a four-day work week in person.
A full job description can be found at jamaicavermont.org. The position is being advertised on indeed.com and in local newspapers.
Interested candidates may contact Town Clerk Sara Wiswall at townclerk@jamaicavermont.org or 802-874-4681.
Ahl said the hope is to find someone as soon as possible.
“We don’t have a specific timeline,” she said. “We would like to make sure it’s a good fit.”
Currently, Wiswall and Town Administrator Mike Tuller are filling the gaps. Wiswall serves as assistant treasurer and previously worked for the town of Brookline as treasurer.
One potential challenge for finding someone could be housing.
“I think that’s true for most businesses and towns in the area,” Ahl said. “It’s difficult to have workforce housing ... and we an aging population in Jamaica.”
Ahl anticipates the committee might have to look outside Jamaica and the immediate area to find the town’s next treasurer.
“There’s a lot of opportunity to have a big impact when you’re in that role,” she said.
In a post about Garland’s death on a Facebook group dedicated to the Jamaica community, comments poured in about Garland’s kindness and hard work.
“Always a calm demeanor, a friendly smile, and a wealth of knowledge,” wrote Jamaica resident Jacki Brown. “Jamaica will miss you, Terri. I hope you knew how much you were appreciated.”