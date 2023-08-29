JAMAICA — Town officials are coming up with a comprehensive list of needs in the community as they look to tap into federal funds for help with recovering from the historic July storm.
Select Board Chairwoman Jessica Pollack called an initial exploratory meeting with the Federal Emergency Management Agency "extremely helpful." Since the town's experience with Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, she said at the board meeting Tuesday, "FEMA has updated and evolved its processes."
"So this was important for us," she said of the meeting. "It is the precursor to the next meeting."
A scoping meeting with FEMA is scheduled for Sept. 8. Pollack said the town is collecting data for more than 30 municipal projects underway.
A concern in town has to do with the length of time it takes for FEMA funds to come in, as it had taken multiple years for the town to receive reimbursements after Irene. Pollack said the town could be eligible for "more expedited recovery" if the total comes in at less than $1 million. She anticipates FEMA will in certain circumstances provide funds upfront.
"There's some box culverts that we're looking at — very expensive," Pollack said. "Those are the multi $100,000 projects and we've got river work — very expensive — in addition to other not inexpensive projects but more bite sized projects that we're still completing. So in my mind, the wild card are those bigger ticket items and how many of them we want to undertake."
Jamaica is considering a loan or bond to cover municipal projects before being repaid by FEMA. Pollack plans to return to the board with more information.
FEMA is making additional assistance available to individuals who have lost driveways or bridges in the storm, Pollack said. She urged residents to reach out to the town or FEMA for information.
To qualify, the road or bridge must be the only access to the property; no one can access the home due to damaged infrastructure; the safety of the occupants could be adversely affected since emergency services vehicles can't reach the residence; or multiple households share a privately-owned access route.
"In addition to assistance for eligible private roads and bridges, some types of FEMA assistance can include temporary lodging reimbursement, rental assistance, home repair and replacement, and coverage for other disaster-related expenses, such as furniture, moving and storage costs, vehicle repair or replacement, essential home appliances, damaged HVAC and furnace, and medical and dental expenses," Kim Keblish of FEMA Public Affairs told the Reformer.
FEMA assistance can be applied for at disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA app, by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 and also at Disaster Recovery Centers. Windham County's center is currently set up at the Wardsboro Town Hall and open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
At the center, applicants can register for FEMA assistance, ask a FEMA specialist questions about their application, receive clarification on letters or information from FEMA, and get help uploading document or with writing an appeal. The center will be closed on Labor Day on Monday.
In support of property owners affected by the storm, Jamaica is working on an application for grant funds through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service. At least nine properties were affected by the storm.
Before the meeting Tuesday, Pollack learned for the first time of a resident whose property was heavily damaged by the storm. The person isn't near a river or washed-out road.
"That made me a little scared because we do have deadlines coming up," Pollack said. "If you've suffered severe damage as a result of the storm and you've not either come to the town, potentially to be sponsored for NRCS funds or other similar funds, please do. Now is the time. Do not wait."
Paul Fraser, former board member who served as an emergency coordinator in town after Irene, said FEMA has made changes since the 2011 storm. There are more opportunities for aid now.
Pollack pointed out FEMA is adding programs.
"So even if your first meeting with a FEMA rep didn't go quite as you had hoped, examine the new programs that are coming out and there may be something that's evolved even since you first reached out in early July," Pollack said.
Local officials anticipate FEMA will cover more substantial resiliency work than it has in the past, as part of President Biden's disaster declaration for Vermont and a recognition that such storms are the new normal. As of last week, a total of 16 requests for public assistance in Windham County have been submitted to the agency, including the town of Jamaica and Jamaica Volunteer Fire and Rescue.