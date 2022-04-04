JAMAICA — Paper ballots came out on Saturday to decide if Jamaica should pursue hiring a town administrator and establish a 1 percent local option tax for rooms, meals and alcohol.
Jamaica Town Clerk Sara Wiswall said residents had "good discussion" before they voted 46-15 in favor of spending $25,000 for the new municipal position and 29-25 against adding the tax. Other articles, including allocating $3,105 to Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies, passed by floor votes at annual Town Meeting on Saturday.
While other towns across Vermont opted for ballot-only meetings held last month because of COVID-19, Jamaica decided to postpone its annual meeting to host it in person. This marks the second year in a row the town opted for hosting the meeting later, and in the Town Garage.
Reelected to the Select Board were Andy Coyne for one year, Kate Ullman for three years and Tom Tolbert for one year.
Dana West was reelected to the West River Education District Board for a three-year term. Drew Hazelton — who lost to Sara Webb of Brookline for an at-large seat on the School Board last month when both ran as write-ins — secured a seat on the board representing Jamaica for two years of a three-year term after beating incumbent Anne Connor for a seat on the board in a 32-24 vote. Connor had been appointed to the board for one year.
Select Board Chairman Greg Meulemans said the idea of adding a town administrator has "always been floated out there amongst the staff and the board."
"There's a lot more complexities in government these days," he said.
Town leaders also believe the person hired to do the job can apply for grants and other funding opportunities. Meulemans said the $25,000 allows for paying someone to work on a part-time basis; it might be someone who does a similar job in a neighboring town, he noted.
The new tax was expected to bring an extra $40,000 to the town each year to help offset taxes or special projects.
"Some of the businesspeople in town were supportive of it," Meulemans said.
The biggest concern he heard among residents about the proposed tax had to do with its effect on locals with lower incomes.
On Saturday, Meulemans counted about 65 meeting attendees. He anticipated a bigger turnout since it was a nice day and Saturday.
"You never know," he said.