JAMAICA — Town Clerk Sara Wiswall is officially town treasurer now, too, taking on responsibilities she's grown increasingly familiar with over the last five months.
After an executive session last week, the Jamaica Select Board extended an offer for the position of treasurer and delinquent tax collector to Wiswall. She will retain her position as town clerk.
"We will be posting the position of assistant treasurer and assistant town clerk imminently," Select Board Chairwoman Jessica Pollack said Tuesday afternoon.
Wiswall and Town Administrator Mike Tuller have been filling in while the town searched for a new treasurer. Tuller has been applying for grants while Wiswall has taken on the more traditional roles of treasurer.
In an interview, Wiswall said she has a lot to learn but enjoys the job. She also served as treasurer and assistant treasurer for about two-and-a-half years in another local community.
At the end of the public portion of the meeting Monday, Pollack said the board had to consider a new candidate "because the individual to whom we have made the offer, after some false starts, finally said to us that she was not available to take the position."
In June, the board announced it had interviewed four candidates and it was "feeling positive about the candidates," according to meeting minutes. At the Aug. 14 meeting, an agenda item to welcome a new treasurer was moved to executive session.
A subcommittee of the Select Board met Monday and approved bringing a candidate's resume to the full board, Pollack said. An executive session scheduled for Monday night was intended to discuss the potential hire.
The town announced in April it would be seeking its next treasurer, acknowledging there would be “big shoes to fill” after the death of Terri Bills Garland.
“That was a really big loss for the town,” Susan White Ahl, librarian at the Jamaica Library, said in an interview at the time. “She knew her stuff. She knew what she was doing. She had good relationships with people. She had a wealth of information.”
Garland, 59, of Wardsboro, died unexpectedly in March at her home. She was born in Townshend, attended Wardsboro Elementary School and graduated from Leland & Gray High School in Townshend, according to her obituary. She also had worked as manager of the Townshend Auction Gallery and Lawrence’s Smoke Shop, and treasurer for the town of Stratton.
Garland served Jamaica since May 2011. She “knew the town, treated people with professionalism and care, and supported the town with efficiency and effectiveness,” according to a news release announcing details of the hiring process.
At a special Select Board meeting on April 5, the town formed a search committee. The group was charged with finding and recommending candidates for the role of town treasurer/delinquent tax collector.