JAMAICA — Jamaica residents are heading back to the polls next week to once again vote on retail cannabis.
Article 1 asks voters if Jamaica should authorize cannabis retailers in town and Article 2 asks if Jamaica should allow integrative licenses, which cover growing, processing, packaging, distribution and lab work. Polls are open at the town office from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Residents voted 51-37 in favor of the two items as one article in March, but since the town didn’t properly warn the meeting by publishing a notice in a newspaper, another vote was scheduled. Calls for the items to be separated came from Fran Janik, a cannabis grower and cannabis patient advocate whose involvement in legalization efforts in Vermont dates back more than a decade.
“The reason being is that the Legislature chose to limit vertically integrated licenses to the three corporations that own the current five dispensary licenses,” he said at an informational meeting Thursday, which attracted about a dozen attendees. “Vertically integrated licensee is a company that can go from seed to sale. This means I can put a seed in the ground, I can grow it up, I can harvest it, I can process it in any way I choose to, OK? Then I can sell directly to the consumer from my retail store.”
Janik has been raising concerns that the integrated licenses are currently creating inequities for small business owners. The Vermont Cannabis Control Board “is working on this,” he said.
If the integrated licenses become allowed for anyone, the issue can be voted on again in Jamaica.
“But if we don’t disallow them now then we lose the choice to disallow them once the cannabis rules come into effect,” Janik said. “What I thought is if we separate the vote, if a majority allows retail and rejects the corporations right now, at least we got something to protect the small business person if they want to grow and sell here in Jamaica.”
If the town doesn’t vote on the issue by May then it loses its right to vote in the future and the state can come down with mandates, Select Board member Tom Tolbert said.
“The real question is,” said Paul Fraser, former Select Board member, “do we wish to preserve our options in the future or do we wish to vote in such a manner as to lock ourselves into whatever machinations they come up with?”
Tolbert said under the current rules, those without an integrated license would only be allowed to hold one license, meaning they would be excluded from other four parts of the cannabis business. With state oversight, the Select Board will act as cannabis commissioners, providing local licenses in a similar way to how liquor licenses are handled, or the town could create a separate commission.
A local 1 percent option tax could be enacted in town to reap more of the economic benefit than just licensing fees. However, Janik said, that tax would be applied to many other items sold in Jamaica.
‘PANDORA’s BOX’Not everyone at the informational meeting is welcoming the prospect of retail cannabis.
“It’s more than just about the children; it’s about the community,” said Alice Abraham of Jamaica, project manager at The Collaborative, a substance misuse prevention coalition based in Londonderry. “You don’t want to open Pandora’s Box.”
Having retail cannabis available in town would send “mixed messages” to children, Abraham said. She also worries about safe use and storage of the drug.
The Cannabis Control Board’s process for developing rules on cannabis retail was delayed due to COVID-19, said Jacob Deutsch, community project coordinator at West River Valley Thrives, whose office is in Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School in Townshend.
“So right now, passing a vote for retail’s kind of writing a blank check to a contractor,” he said. “The Legislature and Cannabis Control Board haven’t put out their formal mechanism of government regulation, their formal recommendations for what advertising will be allowed, what packaging will be allowed. Those are questions we simply don’t have answers to.”
Deutsch said Vermont is seeing a rise annually in cannabis use among youth, specifically in the Windham Central Supervisory Union, which includes L&G, since 2014, and a decrease in the perception of harm. He said he works with students from Jamaica every day through his coalition, which is focused on youth substance use prevention and community wellness.
Vermont Agency of Transportation data shows 92 of 384 driving fatalities from 2015 to this year involved operators at fault who had cannabis in their systems compared to 52 with only alcohol in their system, Deutsch said. Nationally, Janik said, the numbers seem to be reversed.
Vermonters can legally use cannabis starting at the age of 21, but “brain development continues until your later 20s, and it is well known that cannabis does affect brain development, as well as many other things,” said Christina Healy of Jamaica, addiction specialist. She called cannabis “a real gateway to other drugs.”
Cannabis is being used to help people get off addictive drugs, Janik said. He suggested that having legal access via retailers might offer more control over the substance by bringing those operating in the black market into the regulated market.
Smoking will be prohibited in public and when driving, Tolbert said. Signs for cannabis retailers will be regulated under the town’s ordinance and rules from the state are anticipated to lay out restrictions.
Brattleboro is the closest community to approve retail cannabis, Deutsch said, referring to a 1,397-425 vote in March.
“If this original schedule stays as it was, those licenses will be reviewed in the spring and summer, and retail cannabis stores will be able to open in Vermont in October of next year,” he said.
He noted if the town votes for retail cannabis then votes against it later, those who already secured licenses will be able to continue running businesses.