WILMINGTON — A Jeep owned by a local man and avid snowboarder, who volunteered in emergency services and tragically died from cancer at a young age, was raffled off and raked in lots of money for two great causes.
More than $45,000 was raised altogether, and it will be split evenly between the Guy Hawkins Cancer Relief Fund, which helps families in the valley with cancer treatment-related expenses, and the Old School Community Center in Wilmington.
Old School Enrichment Council member Janet Boyd recalled the effort beginning around February or March.
“It was a little slow getting started but everyone told us what a wonderful opportunity it was because it was a unique vehicle,” she said, adding that only 1,500 were made.
The 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee had 38,500 miles on it and it was stored in a heated garage since it was purchased. It has four-wheel drive, a stick shift, a six-cylinder V6 engine, an off-road and towing package, and “immaculate upholstery and zero rust,” states osccvt.com.
The vehicle’s owner, Bruce Anstatt, was 25 years old when he was diagnosed with cancer in January 1994, according to the website. He lived in Dover.
“He was determined to continue to live his life fully and competed at Mount Snow, winning ‘King of the Mountain’ snowboarding,” the website states. “He started the Intercollegiate Snowboarding Series while at [University of Vermont], and at 6-foot 4-inches and 200-plus pounds, tested boards for Jake Burton [who founded Burton Snowboards]. He loved the valley and was a volunteer fireman and a volunteer at Deerfield Valley Rescue.”
Anstatt bought “his dream Jeep” in May 1994 between getting chemotherapy treatments, according to the site. He died later that year.
His family wanted to hold the fundraiser in memory of him. His mother stored the Jeep and had it serviced every year, Boyd said.
“Bruce’s legacy continued to help his community just in a little different manner,” Boyd said. “We believe Bruce’s spirit was with us.”
Boyd said the council embraced the opportunity to have a fundraiser.
“We were really lucky that the right people were at the right place at the right time,” she said.
Deerfield Valley News editor Mike Eldred sent out the story behind the fundraiser to a couple of people and sales “just exploded,” Boyd said. The first night after the fundraiser received national attention, $17,800 came in followed by $7,000 the next day followed by $1,000 to $3,000 in other days before reaching more than $45,000.
“We were so grateful to the Anstatt family,” Boyd said. “They so believed in putting Bruce’s vehicle out there to do good.”
Boyd said there’s no shortage of projects to tackle at the community center, which formerly housed Twin Valley High School. However, she’s looking forward to showing off progress to those who visit during Old Home Week in August.
Her team wants to replace windows to assist with fuel efficiency and a heating system. Bathrooms also are being upgraded.
Council member T.J. Sibilia said a man named Brent from the Detroit area, who worked for Chrysler and was involved in the company’s supply-chain specifics, won the raffle.
“So he remembered that particular run of that Jeep because it was such a small run,” Sibilia said. “He saw the article and it rung a bell so to speak.”
Sibilia said more than 2,500 raffle tickets were sold.
“We’re just grateful to everybody who bought tickets and the family for believing we could do something wonderful,” Boyd said.