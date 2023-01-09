WESTMINSTER — Susan Johnson, who was placed on administrative leave in late October from her job as principal at Bellows Falls Middle School, has resigned.
The Rockingham School Board met in emergency session Monday morning, behind closed doors, and emerged to announce that Johnson has resigned. Her one-sentence resignation letter was dated Jan. 6, according to school officials.
No official explanation has been given yet regarding Johnson's administrative leave or resignation.
The board went behind closed doors with Superintendent Andrew Haas, along with the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union attorney Pietro Lynn, and then announced Johnson's resignation. The board voted to appoint Henry Bailly as interim principal at the middle school.
Bailly, who's been filling that position since Johnson's suspension, will be free to apply for the permanent position, said Chairwoman Priscilla Lambert.
Johnson will be paid her salary of about $100,000 through the end of the school year, according to the separation agreement Haas' office released after a request from the Reformer.
"The Rockingham School Board entered into an agreement with Ms. Johnson that provides the best opportunity for the students of Bellows Falls Middle School and supports her departure," said Haas in a statement.
"Henry Bailly, assistant principal, has been appointed interim principal for Bellows Falls Middle School through the remainder of this school year. BFMS staff member Keri Newton will continue to support Mr. Bailly as the acting dean of students," Haas' statement added.
A search committee will be convened in the coming weeks to begin a search for the next principal of Bellows Falls Middle School, he said.
This story will be updated.