MONTPELIER — With the risk of developing blood clots after taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine considered to be very low, Vermont is bringing it back into its arsenal of vaccines fighting against COVID-19.
The Vermont Department of Health said it will resume use of the vaccine starting this week. The decision follows an announcement made Friday by the Federal Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that it studied and confirmed the vaccine is recommended for individuals who are 18 and older, and that the pause on its use since April 13 can be lifted, according to a news release from the health department.
“We are glad to have this supply of vaccine available again to protect Vermonters from the COVID-19 virus,” Gov. Phil Scott said in a statement. “I appreciate the transparent effort made by the CDC and FDA in reviewing the facts during the pause. This demonstrates the commitment we all have to ensuring vaccine safety. I encourage all Vermonters who are eligible to get vaccinated as quickly as possible, with whatever vaccine is available and most appropriate.”
Vermonters 18 and older were able to start signing up Saturday morning for clinics offering the single dose J&J vaccine. Appointments can be made at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or by calling 855-722-7878.
The health department said certain participating pharmacy partners, including CVS and Walgreens, also are making plans to offer the J&J vaccine and can be contacted directly for appointments.
A drive-through clinic at the Barton Fairgrounds in the Northeast Kingdom is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. The clinic will offer 400 doses of the J&J vaccine, according to the release.
Health department spokesman Ben Truman said as of Saturday, there were still about 200 slots at the clinic available.
Health Commissioner Mark Levine called the disruption “unfortunate,” and the pause and study “completely appropriate.”
“This is public health at work,” he said in the release. “We have a responsibility to make sure the science is sound, so that people have confidence in the J & J, and all vaccines.”
The CDC announced the pause after six women reported a rare and severe type of blood clot known as “cerebral venous sinus thrombosis.”
“This type of blood clot is found in the blood vessels that drain blood from the brain and is combined with low platelets,” states the release from the state. “Platelets help blood clot and stop bleeding.”
No cases of the side effects have been reported in Vermont, the health department said. The state joined most other states in pausing use of the vaccine after the CDC recommended doing so.
The pause was meant to give the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices time to review additional data about reported side effects.
The New York Times reported that at an advisory panel meeting about the blood-clotting issue on Friday, the CDC said it had identified a total of 15 related cases including three deaths but the risk is considered very low. The panel voted 10-4 to resume use of the vaccine with a warning label.
“All of these cases occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 59, with a median age of 37 years,” the federal agencies said in a separate news release. “Reports indicated symptom onset between six and 15 days after vaccination.
Health care providers in Vermont were given information and guidance about relevant symptoms and appropriate medical treatment, Levine said.
“Although the side effects of concern are extremely rare, the FDA and CDC recommend that people who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should immediately contact their health care provider,” the health department’s release states.
Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock called safety her group's "top priority."
"This pause was an example of our extensive safety monitoring working as they were designed to work — identifying even these small number of cases," she said in the federal news release. "We’ve lifted the pause based on the FDA and CDC’s review of all available data and in consultation with medical experts and based on recommendations from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. We have concluded that the known and potential benefits of the [J&J] COVID-19 Vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older. We are confident that this vaccine continues to meet our standards for safety, effectiveness and quality. We recommend people with questions about which vaccine is right for them have those discussions with their health care provider."
CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky added, "Our vaccine safety systems are working. We identified exceptionally rare events – out of millions of doses of the [J&J] COVID-19 administered – and we paused to examine them more carefully. As we always do, we will continue to watch all signals closely as more Americans are vaccinated. I continue to be encouraged by the growing body of real-world evidence that the authorized COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and they protect people from disease, hospitalization, and death."
Nearly 8 million doses of the J&J vaccine are said to have been administered in the U.S.