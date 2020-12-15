MONTPELIER — The Legislative Joint Fiscal Committee has approved revised administration proposals for reallocating CARES Act funds, including $11.5 million in economic aid to businesses.
Time is of the essence for the committee and the administration, since CARES Act COVID-19 relief money reverts back to the federal government if it’s not spent by the end of the month. The committee, as if taking a cue from that sense of urgency, allocated the funds and adjourned Tuesday morning in about half an hour.
The $11.5 million, pared back from a larger grant proposal of $13 million, is intended for small businesses that did not qualify for a previous round of CARES Act funding focused on the food and hospitality industries.
Commissioner of Finance and Management Adam Greshin said the administration understood the committee was uncomfortable with the initial $13 million proposal, and “sharpened our pencils” to make revisions.
Lawmakers on the committee said they heard from wedding-related business owners who did not receive the hospitality industry funding, and were hoping to receive aid.
State Sen. Tim Ashe said the committee had hoped the grants could be targeted for larger amounts for small retailers and ancillary wedding-related businesses, especially for businesses that had been shut down as a result of the state’s public health and safety orders.
But Commissioner of Economic Development Joan Goldstein told Ashe that the short timing, and the amount of coding needed to make that work, would have put the effort in danger of not paying out by the Dec. 30 deadline.
The Agency of Commerce and Community Development and the Tax Commissioner’s office had used NAICS tax codes — standardized numeric codes used by businesses and states in tax and insurance documents — to sort eligibility for the grants. Those codes would have to be re-sorted to evaluate eligibility and push the money out the door in time, officials explained.
“We just could not find a path forward,” Goldstein said. “The risk would be high we would not be able to get [the money] out.”
That said, the additional funding will increase the percentage of need met by the grants, Goldstein said. And factors in the grant formula assure that “the greater the need, the greater the award,” she said.
The proposal passed 9-0-1, with state Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, absent.
The panel, consisting of members of the state House and Senate’s financial committees, approved a dramatically scaled-down proposal from the Agency of Agriculture. The agency had previously sought $1.75 million that would have gone to 34 businesses in the Working Lands program; instead, it sought and received $250,000, which will assist nine businesses.
“If we did not receive the funding ... those nine businesses would not have received any funding,” Tebbetts said Tuesday. “If we received the full funding as requested all of the applicants would have received larger grants but this means all who qualified will get funding. We are thankful for the dollars today because it will help those small businesses that are trying to stay in business.”
The committee also approved $400,000 to the Everyone Eats program, which connects Vermonters needing pandemic food assistance with participating restaurants. Greshin told the committee that Southeastern Vermont Community Action, which runs the program, informed the state that it needed the additional dollars to operate the program through the end of the year.